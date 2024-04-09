Melissa George, 47, shares rare glimpse of newborn son just after giving birth

Melissa George blessed fans with an unseen glimpse of her newborn son, after giving birth to her third child at the age of 47.

The former Grey's Anatomy actress took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of the little one in an adorable wicker bassinet, looking sound asleep. Melissa had taken the baby to Callemant d'Autane, a boutique home in Provence, the south of France. The bassinet was surrounded by warm-toned terracotta walls and a matching rug, as well as wooden furniture for a relaxing stay in the French home.

© @melissageorge Instagram Melissa's newborn

The 47-year-old originally announced the birth of her third son on March 19, sharing a black and white photo of his little feet. She captioned the photo: "Welcome to the world my little man. Love knows no end. A mother of 3 sons. Cannot believe it. My heart is so full."

Melissa shocked fans in January as she confirmed she was pregnant with her third child at the time. In March she held a blue-themed baby shower, revealing she was expecting a third son.

© @melissageorge Instagram Melissa revealed the birth of her third son

The actress is presently based in France as she shares her sons, Raphël, nine, and Solal, seven, with ex-partner Jean-David Blanc, a French entrepreneur. Their custody arrangement stipulates that their children can't leave France with their mom without their father's consent.

The couple separated in 2016 after five years together, following allegations of domestic abuse which led to Melissa being hospitalized with head and neck injuries. Both herself and Jean-David received domestic assault charges over the incident, as the entrepreneur claims she instigated the confrontation; he was ordered to pay the actress €1,000 in damages, and she €1 to him.

The actress has not confirmed who the father of her newborn is, or if she is in a relationship. But prior to her relationship with Jean-David, Melissa was married to Chilean furniture designer and film director Claudio Dabed from 2000 to 2011.