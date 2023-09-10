Marc Anthony's rarely-seen sons tower over him at supportive appearance alongside stepmom Nadia Ferreira

Two of the Grammy-winning singer's seven kids attended his Hollywood Star ceremony, which David Beckham also attended

Marc Anthony was surrounded by family as he received a special honor to mark his long-running career in Hollywood.

The Grammy-winning artist was the recipient of a Hollywood Star last week, and as he celebrated the major milestone, he had two of his sons by his side.

The "Vivir Mi Vida" singer's sons Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, looked so grown up as they made the rare appearance alongside their famous dad.

The two boys, who Marc shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, are truly his twins, and both have their dad's signature mop of curly black hair.

Marc married their mom Dayanara from 2000 to 2004, and he went on to marry Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014, with whom he shares twins Max and Emme, 15.

Also at the special event was his good friend David Beckham, plus his new wife Nadia Ferreira, a 24-year-old former Miss Universe winner, who recently gave birth to Marc's seventh child, a son.

© Getty Marc's sons are already taller than him!

The couple have yet to reveal their baby boy's name, though she recently confirmed his initials to be "MA Jr." making the name most likely Marc Anthony as well.

Beyond Ryan, Cristian, plus twins Max and Emme, Marc is also a father to daughter Arianna Muñiz, 29, and son Chase Muñiz, 28, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

© Getty The singer's good friend David Beckham was also at the event

From 2014 to 2017, he was also married to Shannon De Lima, but the two did not have any children together.

The father-of-seven later commemorated the special honor with a post of gratitude on his Instagram account, sharing a slew of photos from the event.

© Getty Marc and Nadia tied the knot earlier this year

In Spanish, he wrote in his caption: "Gracias a todos los que [me] han acompañado a lo largo de los años de mi carrera. Esto es gracias a ustedes!" which translated to: "Thank you to everyone who has accompanied me throughout my career. This is thanks to you all!"

His fans were quick to further support him with congratulatory messages in the comments section under the post, with Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz writing: "Congratulations. Very deserved," as others added: "It's so exciting to see you receiving such a well-deserved star," and: "Deserved!!!! Congratulations on this great honor!" as well as: "You deserved it a long time ago… you are the best of your kind," plus Nadia also wrote in Spanish: "Soooo proud of you husband!!!"

