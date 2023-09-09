Exciting royal baby announcement as new princess is born

Congratulations are in order for the King and Queen of Bhutan

Congratulations are in order for King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema as it was confirmed that the royal couple had welcomed their first daughter.

An announcement sharing the news read: "We are honoured to share the wonderful news that a healthy baby girl has been born to Their Majesties, The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen today, coinciding with the 25th day of the 7th month of the Female Water Rabbit Year, in Lingkana Palace, Thimphu. Both Her Majesty and the Royal baby are doing well."

It continued: "The new-born Princess is the third child and the first daughter of Their Majesties. Their Majesties extend their heartfelt gratitude to the medical team of dedicated doctors and nurses, the Zhung Dratshang for all the prayers conducted and to everyone for their well wishes.

The couple are already parents to son Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, seven, and Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck, three, and the pair's older son marked an important milestone earlier in the year.

The King and Queen of Bhutan welcomed a new bundle of joy

Back in February, the young royal, known as the Dragon Prince, attended the launch of NDI, Bhutan's new National Digital Identity System just two weeks after his seventh birthday.

Guided by palace staff, he became the first digital citizen by onboarding with the Bhutan NDI mobile wallet. Photographs of the prince's duties were shared by the King's official Instagram page.

Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck became King of Bhutan on 9 December 2006

Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck held his first official solo engagement at the age of six on the day of his mother's birthday in June last year. His milestone outing saw him open the Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck Super FabLab (SFL) at the TechPark in Thimphu and the FabLab network.

The young princess' name has not yet been shared with the public, but she is the second royal baby to have been born this month after Belgium's Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta welcomed their third child, Alix.

The couple are now parents to three children

Announcing the news on social media, the Belgian Royal Palace confirmed: "Prince Amedeo and Princess Elisabetta are delighted to announce the birth of their daughter Alix. She was born in Brussels on Saturday 2 September, weighs 3.4 kg and, like her mother, is doing well. Their families share in this great joy."

The post also included an adorable photo of the bundle of joy, who was pictured sleeping soundly wearing a white baby grow with frilly collar.

The royals have a great relationship with King Charles and Queen Camilla

A family friend, Herve Verhoosel, gave some further information on the birth, revealing that Alix's brother and sister had already been into the hospital to greet her. Also explaining that upon leaving the hospital, the happy parents wholeheartedly thanked Dr. Pastijn, the entire Delta hospital maternity team as well as the management for their "excellent care".

The couple already have two children together, their firstborn Archduchess Anna Astrid, who was born in 2016, and their son Maximilian who came along in 2019. Their eldest daughter and only son were both born at Saint-Pierre University Hospital in Brussels.