Heidi Klum and Seal's son Henry makes very rare appearance on milestone 18th birthday

Exes Heidi Klum and Seal are bursting with pride today, September 12, as their oldest son, Henry, hits the milestone age of 18. The pair are also parents to Leni, 19, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.

In honor of his big day, the supermodel, 50, took to her Instagram with the sweetest baby photo of her son receiving a bath from his mom.

Heidi calmly cared for her crying newborn, and she lovingly captioned the photo with: "Henry, today you turn 18. HAPPY BIRTHDAY. Look how small you were and now you are 6"3 WOW. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART."

The America's Got Talent judge generally prefers keeping her children out of the spotlight, as does the "Kiss From a Rose" singer, 60.

Heidi Klum and Seal's relationship timeline

Heidi and Seal first began dating in 2004, shortly after the Germany's Next Top Model host announced she was pregnant with Leni through former partner Flavio Briatore.

Seal proposed to Heidi that December, and they tied the knot months later in May 2005. After nearly seven years of marriage and the birth of three children (during which Seal also legally adopted Leni), they announced their separation in January 2012 and filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

© Instagram Heidi shared the most adorable baby photo of her son Henry on his 18th birthday

Heidi has been married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz since 2019, and Tom, 34, enjoys a close relationship with her children.

What has Heidi Klum said about co-parenting with Seal?

Leni is the most active of the siblings on social media, building a strong portfolio for herself as a model in her mom's footsteps while being a full-time student at New York University. During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children growing up.

© Getty Images Heidi and Seal were married from 2005-2014

The star discussed Leni moving away from home and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too, given Henry and Johan will likely leave for college in the next two years as well. She deemed the whole process "hard," saying it "never really lets up."

What has Seal said about co-parenting with Heidi Klum?

Seal, meanwhile, opened up to Us Weekly about co-parenting with Heidi, saying: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."

© Instagram The supermodel is currently married to musician Tom Kaulitz

The singer made a brief reference to his ex-wife as he praised his oldest daughter and her personality while speaking with E! News, saying: "She walks through life with this type of humility that allows her to move so gracefully through it all and she has an innate understanding of people in general and people's feelings."

On his and Heidi's parenting skills, he added: "I'd like to think, as a parent, that we have—between her mother and myself—that we've instilled some of that in her. But she can do no wrong in my eyes and she's quite wonderful."

© Instagram They all effectively co-parent her four children

