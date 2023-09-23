Joe Jonas spends quality time with family before ex Sophie Turner files explosive lawsuit

The Jonas brother and Games of Thrones actress announced their split in September

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, despite recent rifts in their relationship, came together, setting differences aside, to enjoy a meal with their two daughters, D., aged 14 months, and 3-year-old Willa. Their chosen dining spot, as reported by TMZ, was the trendy Momofuku Noodle Bar Uptown.

The images captured portrayed a sense of unity, perhaps even suggesting a peaceful coexistence for the sake of their children. However, recent legal documents paint a more intricate picture of the couple's dynamics.

Sophie, at 27, recounted in the filed documents a tale of abrupt marital dissolution. She stated that the turning point emerged "very suddenly" post a disagreement on Aug. 15. What followed was an unexpected move by Joe, who initiated the divorce process on Sept. 5.

The Dark Phoenix actress was left in the dark, discovering her marital status's shift "through the media" only days after the filing.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

The complexities extended beyond just their marital bond. The heart of the matter, as Sophie's petition indicates, revolved around their children's custody.

Following their split, an ensuing meeting between the duo led to Sophie expressing her plans to relocate to England.

This intention was met with resistance from Joe. The documents highlight a contention point: "The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother."

© Getty Images Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two children

Legal discussions between the two parties further intensified the situation. Joe's lawyer, on Sept. 19, allegedly relayed the musician's decision of retaining the passports and not permitting his daughters to move. Responding to Sophie's lawsuit, a representative for the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers star provided a statement to PEOPLE.

The rep detailed: “Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York when Sophie came to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe believed they had mutually agreed upon a harmonious co-parenting strategy."

© Photo: Instagram The couple got engaged in Paris

However, the narrative took another turn as, within 24 hours of their agreement, Sophie voiced her desire to permanently shift the children to the UK.

The representative elaborated: "She subsequently demanded Joe surrender the children’s passports for an immediate overseas move." Addressing Sophie's actions, the statement suggests: "Sophie's motive behind this claim is to transition the divorce proceedings to the UK and to permanently establish the children's residence outside the U.S."

The backstory of Joe and Sophie is one marked by romance and companionship. Their love story began nearly six years ago, culminating in a wedding in 2019.

© Photo: Instagram Sophie and Joe's wedding

But the winds of change breezed through their relationship, leading to a public announcement of their marital conclusion after four years. Their joint statement, shared on Instagram, read, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage."

The concluding words from their shared message expressed a hope: “There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."