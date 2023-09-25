Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reach temporary agreement to lawsuit concerning daughters' living situation – details

Last week the Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit against the Jonas Brothers singer for wrongful detainment of their two daughters

After sparking a contentious custody battle last week, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached a temporary agreement on where their daughters should live.

On Thursday, September 21, the Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband, demanding that their kids, daughter Willa and a second daughter whose name has never been revealed, be returned to their mom's home country of England.

In it, the mom-of-two, 27, accused the Jonas Brother member, 34, of withholding their daughters' passports despite having allegedly agreed that they would move to England as a family.

Now, in court documents obtained by Daily Mail, the two filed for an interim consent order on Monday in New York City that prohibits both parties from removing the children from the state.

The documents state that their two daughters are not allowed to move from New York's Southern or Eastern Districts, which include New York City and neighboring boroughs, the Hudson Valley, and Long Island.

In Sophie's initial lawsuit, she claimed her and Joe decided earlier this year to make England their permanent home, and had a home in the works set to be ready for move in by the end of the year.

