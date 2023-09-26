Jeremy Kyle: Meet his 5 children as he prepares to welcome sixth child

The former ITV presenter is set to become a dad again

Congratulations are in order for Jeremy Kyle and his wife Victoria Burton who are set to welcome their second child together early next year.

The couple, who are already proud parents to a son called Oliver, are expecting a daughter.

© Shutterstock Jeremy and Victoria tied the knot in 2021

Sharing their joyous baby news with The Sun, Jeremy, 58, quipped: "Yes, baby number six is incoming, I'm catching BoJo up, to be honest!"

He added: "It's a baby girl, she's due early next year, and we're over the moon as our family is complete."

As the couple prepare to be enveloped in a baby bubble, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at Jeremy's growing brood. Read more about his five other children below…

Oliver

Jeremy and Victoria welcomed their son Oliver back in 2020. Sharing details of their pregnancy news, Jeremy told The Sun at the time: "Vick and I couldn't be happier to say we're expecting our first baby together… We've told our families and everyone is delighted. It's the best possible thing that could have happened and we're excited about preparing for his or her arrival in January."

© Instagram Oliver appears to be a keen baker

Whilst Jeremy tends to keep his toddler out of the spotlight, he occasionally shares adorable updates over on his Instagram grid.

Meanwhile, speaking on TalkTV, Jeremy shared a candid glimpse inside his life as a father. When asked about the home comforts he misses since returning to work, the father-of-five revealed: "Not being there at bathtime! No, I'm kidding. I would love to be there every night. Oliver and Victoria have changed my life."

Harriet

The Jeremy Kyle Show host shares his eldest daughter Harriet, 33, with his first wife Kirsty Rowley. The former couple welcomed Harriet in 1990 before later parting ways after their marriage broke down.

© Shutterstock Jeremy is a regular on the silver screen

Jeremy became a grandfather for the first time in 2018 when Harriet, then aged 28, welcomed a daughter called Isla. Upon hearing Harriet's baby news, the TV star was reportedly "over the moon."

Alice

Jeremy went on to marry Carla Germaine in 2002. The couple subsequently welcomed three children: Alice, 19, Ava, 17, and Henry, 14.

© Getty Jeremy and Carla separated in 2016

During a segment on TalkTV, Jeremy briefly spoke about Alice's move to university. "My kids, my grandkids, my family, my wife saved me. Harriet is an amazing mum with two toddlers," he said.

"Alice is about to go to university; Henry is about to go to boarding school; Ava has just got eight GCSEs. It's amazing, she's severely dyslexic. It's incredible what she's done, amazing. I'm so proud."

Ava

The presenter's teenage daughter Ava hit the headlines earlier this year after she was hospitalised for a nasty spider bite.

© Shutterstock The presenter relishes spending time with his family

Jeremy spoke about the terrifying ordeal during an appearance on TalkTV. He explained: "This is a genuinely true story. Two days before Christmas my daughter was bitten by a spider in her sleep.

"Nobody knew anything about it. Ended up in hospital."

Henry

Jeremy appears to share a close bond with his son Henry. The father-son duo are both golf aficionados and have been regularly spotted perfecting their swings on the training ground.