Amal Clooney pictured with rarely-seen lookalike mother Baria

We're used to seeing Amal Clooney at swanky events with her husband George Clooney on her arm, but Thursday evening saw the 45-year-old joined by her mother, too.

Amal's mother, Baria Alamuddin, 75, attended The Albies, an event hosted by The Clooney Foundation For Justice, at the New York public library, posing with her daughter and son-in-law on the red carpet, proving she's as much a natural in front of the camera as her famous daughter.

Amal looked flawless as always in a floor-length bridal-inspired white silk dress, while her mother opted for a royal purple gown and shawl, with bejeweled detailing around the neckline.

© Getty Amal and George Clooney and were joined by Amal's mother, Baria Alamuddin

Baria smiled for the camera, going for a bold red lip, in contrast to Amal's classic nude lip, which she is known for wearing for events. George looked dapper between the dapper mother-daughter duo, wearing his usual smart suit.

As well as her good looks, Amal also likely inherited her work ethic and brains from her mother, as Baria is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster who has worked as a news anchor and editor for several years.

Amal and Baria are close, with Baria sharing her joy at the arrival of Amal and George's twins in 2017. The journalist told HELLO! exclusively: "The babies are so beautiful and our family is complete. They are going to bring so much joy and I hope they will be as good as their parents at bringing harmony and human rights to the world. Myself and my husband are thrilled.

“Amal is doing very well and they are extremely happy and overjoyed. Everything went really smoothly with the birth. I’d like to thank the doctors and staff who looked after them."

© Taylor Hill Amal and George are the picture perfect couple

Speaking of her joy at her new grandchildren, who are now seven, Baria said: "This is a very happy time in my life and I’m thrilled to be a grandmother again – I now have eight perfect grandchildren. I am very well practised! Nothing rivals being a mother except being a grandmother, it’s one of the great joys of life.”

Baria is equally supporting of Amal's career, telling HELLO! in 2020: "I am immensely proud of all Amal and George's charitable work, in too many fields to do justice to here. Particularly deserving of mention is Amal's pro bono activities on behalf of journalists around the world.

"Amal's work alongside Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, in support of Iraqi victims of genocide, atrocities and sexual violence, was also an issue I feel especially passionately about," she added.

We're glad Amal has a strong family unit around her to support her in her work and personal life!

