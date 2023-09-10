Stacey Dooley and Strictly's Kevin Clifton unveil spectacular new home for baby Minnie after big move

Documentary presenter Stacey and professional dancer Kevin Clifton met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018

Stacey Dooley has shared a glimpse of her stunning new house – and it's the perfect home for her growing family with beau Kevin Clifton.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former Strictly champ, 36, uploaded a trio of interior snapshots giving centre stage to her beautifully furnished home.

© Instagram Stacey shared a glimpse of her stunning dining room

Amongst the pictures, Stacey was quick to share a jaw-dropping image of her swanky new dining room complete with gorgeous bay windows, a stone fireplace, decorative wall mouldings and a striking chandelier hanging above a large dining table.

On the walls, Stacey created a cosy ambiance with a bold khaki colour, whilst underfoot, the TV star added some warmth with rustic wooden floorboards.

© Instagram The presenter has seemingly moved house

Elsewhere, the flame-haired beauty, who shares daughter Minnie with her partner Kevin Clifton, delighted fans with a sun-drenched picture of a quiet corner decked out with Scandi furniture and a giant asymmetrical mirror.

The broadcast journalist, who has a penchant for interiors, opted to coat the walls with a lovely pistachio green, while on her round table, Stacey brought the outdoors inside with a lovely vase of lilac Gladioli flowers.

Whilst Stacey hasn't officially confirmed her house move, the presenter hinted at her relocation with a series of telling captions. Alongside one snapshot, she wrote: "Pinch meeeee," whilst in another, she penned: "Walking around in disbelief."

© Instagram Stacey decorated her home with neutral colours

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the mother-of-one, with fellow TV star Alex Jones writing: "It happened!!!!" followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

One awestruck follower commented: "I hope every person seeing this post realises the hard work, sacrifice and selflessness you've have put into your career to achieve moments like this! Looks beautiful," while a second chimed in: "Beautiful and so much character."

A third remarked: "That window and the shutters are something else! Stunning," and a fourth sweetly added: "Minnie will have a whale of a time on that floor once she's mobile."

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

Prior to moving home, Stacey and Kevin lived in a breathtaking property which Stacey purchased back in 2020.

The couple were quick to put their own stamp on the property, with Stacey and Kevin turning it into a Scandi-style haven complete with minimalistic décor, fluffy throws and luxurious touches throughout.

© Getty Stacey and Kevin met on Strictly

We imagine the house move will be a huge change for little Minnie whom the couple welcomed into the world back in January.

Whilst Stacey regularly shares adorable updates of her tiny tot over on social media, the TV star has recently spoken about her wish to protect Minnie's privacy.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares rare home video of Kevin Clifton and baby daughter Minnie

Speaking on The One Show, she explained: "I've got a little girl, Minnie, and she is 10/10, magic, golden. Of course, instinctively, I want to show her off to the world."

She went on to say: "But it's such tricky territory. It's hard to navigate because she can't really give true consent yet."