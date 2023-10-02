Janette Manrara sparks fan reaction with adorable baby Lyra update

Janette Manrara melted hearts on Monday with a precious new photo of her baby daughter, Lyra Rose.

In a snapshot shared to Instagram, the Miami-born professional dancer is pictured cradling her bundle of joy alongside two close friends.

WATCH: Janette Manrara dotes on baby Lyra in emotional new video

Lyra, whom Janette welcomed into the world back in July, looked so precious swaddled in a mocha-hued blanket. And whilst the youngster's face was largely concealed, the tot's dark brunette locks were on full display.

Janette, meanwhile, was all smiles in a timeless nautical striped jumper complete with capped sleeves. She looked every inch the doting mother as she sweetly held her baby daughter whilst sitting at a luxurious, mirrored table.

© Instagram Janette melted hearts with her precious photo

Sharing a glimpse inside her busy routine, Janette filled her caption with some memorable highlights.

"Life lately… [white heart emoji]," she penned, before adding: "Lyra [red rose] met some more friends! Went to watch @tomchapman01 from @neworderofficial it was incredible! Had a beautiful night & much needed catch up [with] @emmathynn."

The star's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to weigh in on Janette's precious life update. "Beautiful photo," gushed one, while another wrote: "Your little girl will be the most loved confident little girl [heart emojis] lovely people connect with lovely people."

© Instagram The doting mother welcomed Lyra in July

A third fan remarked: "Ahh bless, look at Lyra's hair, beautiful," and a fourth sweetly added: "Wow she's grown!"

This isn't the first time Janette has shared glimpses inside little Lyra's milestone moments. Back in September, the mother-of-one shared a sweet photo to mark two months since her baby daughter's arrival.

The snap showed Janette and Lyra gazing at a print that said: "Dream a little dream of me," whilst in her caption, Janette noted: "Two months."

"Adorable. So full of love and happiness," one fan wrote in the comments section, and another enthused: "I love this photo."

Janette shares Lyra with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec. The lovebirds, who wed in 2017, announced their joyous baby news on Instagram with a touching black-and-white image.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a single red rose emoji.

Understandably, the smitten duo have been on cloud nine since welcoming their baby daughter. During an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine, Janette waxed lyrical about her precious bond with Lyra.

© Getty The happy couple tied the knot in 2017

"That love is so deep; nothing else compares," she said. "You can see she's learning and developing. She recognises our faces and our voices, and that connection is just incredible."

She went on to say: "She's the most amazing baby. She's really [content] and only cries if she's hungry or needs a nappy change."

Aljaz, meanwhile, added "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."