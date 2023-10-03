Beyoncé's pregnancy video has the sweetest backstory as proud mom shares throwback footage

Beyoncé is a doting mom to three children, and her firstborn, Blue Ivy, is becoming a star in her own right thanks to her incredible dancing during her mom's Renaissance tour.

What's more, Queen Bey's firstborn has been at home on stage since she was in the womb, as her grandmother, Tina Knowles, revealed in a recent video.

The footage was shared on Tina's Instagram page and showed Beyoncé performing on stage 11 years ago, when four months pregnant with Blue Ivy.

Tina revealed that it had been challenging trying to make the stage outfit for her daughter so that it would conceal her growing baby bump.

In the caption, the proud mom and grandmother wrote: "Wow, just came across this on my feed in reels. Beyonce looks beautiful here , but lord did I go through it, trying to design and create an on stage dress that would not show her four month pregnant stomach., we did a great job and no one knew. "Really hard though to drape perfectly to not show the belly!

"But if you look closely you can see a cute little Blue Belly. You see Blue Ivy was in there dancing during many performances during this time so it's only natural that she's got the performance gene in her blood."

Blue Ivy performed alongside her mom's other backup dancers throughout the Renaissance World Tour, which kicked off on May 10 in Stockholm, and concluded on Sunday October 1 in Kansas City.

The talented pre-teen danced to a mash-up of My Power" and "Black Parade" in the fourth act of the show, titled "Opulence."

It's safe to say that Beyoncé is just as proud as Tina when it comes to Blue's dance abilities and natural stage presence, and the Lemonade hitmaker shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of her firstborn following their first show together.

Taking to Instagram, the Grammy-winning artist wrote: "My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel."

Meanwhile, Tina, 69, praised Blue while chatting to People back in July, where she also touched upon the fact that her 11-year-old granddaughter was able to dance effortlessly on stage in heels.

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the outlet. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always."

When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes." As well as Blue, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also parents to six-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

