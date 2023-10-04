Amanda Seyfried shares ultra-rare photo of daughter, 6, as you've never seen her before

Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski are doting parents to six-year-old daughter Nina and their young son, Thomas, two. And during the week, the 'Mean Girls' star shared the sweetest photo of her daughter.

Following the end of Paris Fashion Week, Nina put her own spin on the iconic fashion event, as she strutted around the living room in bold black dress that carried a blue and white pattern and the most impressive lavender-colored wig. The living space had been transformed into a playroom for the young children, with Nina walking around while carrying a microphone.

Elsewhere on the floor was a wooden cart, a plastic hoover and a basket that appeared to be filled to the brim with plenty of toys for Nina and Thomas' amusement. Behind this scene was a bookcase that carried plenty of books and sets of knick-knacks.

In her caption, Amanda joked: "Fashion week," and highlighted her wig's color as she wrote in purple text.

Amanda lives on a farmhouse with her husband and children, and in an interview back in July she revealed that her own mom had moved in close to the family in order to help with making sure everything runs smoothly.

"Making sure that everybody has what they want before I go out there," she said of what she has to do before leaving the house. "To be very clear about my privilege, my mom lives with us, next door. She helps most of the time when she's here, she does the getting ready for school for my daughter."

Her mom's additional help is needed more than ever as Thomas' movie projects mean he's currently away from home more than usual. "If my husband’s here, because he's off working a lot these days, it's the three of us in the morning.

"One of us will be up with the boy and then my mom will be making breakfast for my daughter, and my son will have 'Blippi' and his milk and his cereal."

However, the Hollywood star does find time to relax, as she added: "I always find time to crochet. That's my meditation. I'm finishing up a skirt that was really difficult but beautiful. I'm just transported to another world because I'm creating something with my hands, and I'm good at it. As my daughter would say when she comes home from school, it fills my bucket."

Despite Nina's hilarious appearance on Amanda's Instagram Stories, the 37-year-old often keeps her children out of the spotlight, opting to protect their privacy. In an interview, she explained: "I don't share her face or anything [online]; I'll let her choose when she wants to do that later on in life."