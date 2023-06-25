Amanda Seyfried delights fans with growing baby bump in heartwarming throwback

The Mean Girls star has been married to the Newsroom actor since 2017

Amanda Seyfried boarded a wayback machine of her own on Instagram, taking fans back to 2020, when she was pregnant with her son Thomas.

The actress, 37, took to social media with a throwback of her family ahead of welcoming their youngest addition at their farmhouse in upstate New York.

Amanda sat beside husband Thomas Sadoski, 46, who adoringly gazed at her, while their daughter Nina, now six, sat between them cuddling one of her stuffed toys, all in the middle of a few bales of hay.

VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried reveals daughter's unusual habit

"When the boy was still inside," she wrote alongside the photo, and fans took to the comments section to gush over the adorable photo, especially her husband's loving look.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried looks sensational in jeweled PVC bra for rare outing with famous husband

"The way he looks at you is everything," one wrote, while another added: "This family is so perfect!" and a third commented: "Love, love, love this photo of you guys."

Amanda and Thomas have been married since 2017, tying the knot while she was nine months pregnant with Nina.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried reveals how Mean Girls co-star Lindsay Lohan kept her pregnancy from her

Speaking with People in 2019 about potentially having more kids, Amanda said: "I want to get pregnant again, but I'm not ready just yet to have a second. I would like my daughter to be in school and then have my own time with a new baby. But it's so hard to plan."

© Getty Images Thomas and Amanda have been married since 2017

They welcomed their son in September 2020 with a statement shared with INARA and War Child USA alongside the first photo of their baby.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried commands attention in angelic see-through dress with the prettiest details

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," their statement read. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

© Instagram The couple welcomed daughter Nina in 2017

The Mean Girls star and her husband, who has starred in Newsroom and Life in Pieces, prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight, instead sharing glimpses of their quiet life upstate with the occasional social media photo.

MORE: Amanda Seyfried teases her lookalike daughter Nina's career in acting: 'She's a performer'

Last year, when Amanda won a Primetime Emmy Award for her leading turn in Hulu's The Dropout, she made sure to pay tribute to her husband and children, speaking directly to her daughter in her speech, adding: "Hi! Bubs, you gotta go to bed now, but thanks!"

© Instagram Amanda and Thomas welcomed their son in September 2020

She exclusively told HELLO! about Nina's reaction to the moment, saying: "My daughter actually cried. She was confused about how I spoke to her through the TV. And I was like 'Are you kidding?'

MORE: Amanda Seyfried reveals rarely-seen daughter's musical talent

"So I called her, she was supposed to be in bed to go to school tomorrow. I didn't expect that to be the reaction. But I think in ten years she'll appreciate it," she continued.

© Getty Images Amanda shouted out her husband and kids in her Emmys speech last year

She spoke of the importance of sharing her joy with her family, adding: "I really wanted to do that for them, and my husband was like 'You've got to just talk to them when you get up there, you've just got to talk to them. Those are the people that matter and this is what you're doing it for now.'"