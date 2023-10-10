Carey Mulligan details her 'tricky' home life after quietly welcoming third child with Marcus Mumford

Carey Mulligan revealed in a new cover story for Vogue, written by Maya Singer, that she and husband Marcus Mumford had quietly welcomed their third child.

In January, a rep for the 38-year-old English actress confirmed that she and her musician husband, 36, were indeed expecting a third child after they were seen on the red carpet of an American Film Institute event in Los Angeles.

However, many believed that the star had indeed welcomed their third child when she was spotted sans baby bump at the Vogue World event in London this September.

WATCH: Inside Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford's Devon home

The couple, who have been married since 2012, are already parents to six-year-old Wilfred and eight-year-old Evelyn. At the top of the interview, which was conducted six weeks after she gave birth, Carey arrives with her newborn beside her, and even says: "I'm going to change you, and then we're going to find Mum another shirt…."

READ: The sentimental reason behind Carey Mulligan's wedding dress

When a comparison is drawn between her life and the life of her character from the upcoming film Maestro, in which she plays Felicia Montealegre, an actress who marries a musician and has three children, she simply says of her own life: "It's very normal."

She spoke a bit more about the couple's life in the countryside outside of London, describing "school runs, Sunday lunches," and added that being a successful working mom entailed some "tricky logistics."

© Jack Davison Carey Mulligan on the cover of the November 2023 issue of Vogue

However, she dove deeper into the life of Felicia in the film, which is directed by and stars Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein. "It was different for Felicia, because everything revolved around Lenny.

RELATED: Bradley Cooper defended by Leonard Bernstein's family amid backlash for Maestro – read statement

"There was a lot of 'What if?' with her character…. What if she hadn't given up acting? When I listened to tapes of her being interviewed, it seemed like she wasn't sure how far she'd have gone – that she felt like, maybe she didn't have it in her to be great. But on the other hand, she never got the chance to find out."

© Getty Images Carey confirmed that she was pregnant with her third child this January

When describing her life as a global star versus a mom and wife living in the countryside, she said: "Most days I'm just me, I don't feel famous when I'm out in the country, most of my friends aren't in the industry, I have this nice, very regular life.

MORE: Carey Mulligan reveals never-before-seen room at $2million house with Marcus Mumford

"And then every once in a while I step into a magic phone box, and – whoosh – I come out the other side in a designer gown and there are lights flashing everywhere."

© Getty Images She appeared without her bump for the first time this September at Vogue World

Carey and Marcus, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning folk band Mumford & Sons, were pen pals as children but reconnected as adults after working together on the 2013 film Inside Llewyn Davis.

Just five months after their first date, they tied the knot in April 2012 in Somerset. Carey and Marcus now live in a 16th century house in Devon, which they reportedly bought for over $2 million in 2013. It is said to include a private recording studio, complete with state-of-the-art equipment.

© Getty Images Carey and Marcus, who have been married since 2012, live together in Devon

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.