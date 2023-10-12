Diane Krueger, Norman Reedus' daughter Nova, 4, appears in very rare video

New York City's streets recently witnessed a tender moment between The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus and his young daughter, Nova.

Thanks to a video shared by Norman's long-standing partner, Diane Kruger, fans got a rare glimpse into their private lives.

Fresh from their visit to a local Fire Department station—where the young Nova, beaming with excitement, donned a firefighter helmet—the scene shifts to a familiar New York sidewalk.

The camera, likely operated by Diane, captures Norman and Nova walking side by side. At one tender moment, the 54-year-old actor delicately tapped on his daughter's shoulder, prompting her to lift her tiny hand and grasp her father's. Their fingers intertwined, the duo continued their quiet, intimate stroll.

Norman, ever the doting father, turned briefly to acknowledge the camera with a beaming smile, sharing an insight into his feelings about fatherhood: "Best job ever."

Diane, accompanying her video with a caption, penned a heartfelt note of gratitude: "NYC Strong @fdny. Thank you for all you do and especially for making Nova's night." It was evident that the city's brave firefighters had made a lasting impression on young Nova during their visit.

© Photo: Instagram Diane, Norman and Nova

However, viewers of the video would notice a certain discretion: Nova's face remains unseen.

This protective move wasn't an accident but a deliberate choice. Since Nova's birth in 2018, Diane and Norman have been fiercely protective of their daughter's privacy.

Diane keeps Nova's face hidden

Their commitment to shield Nova from the public eye is so strong that they waited three years before revealing her name to the world.

Speaking to People in 2019, Diane opened up about their decision: "First and above all, it's safety."

She highlighted the challenges that come with Norman's association with the The Walking Dead franchise, which boasts a fervent, sometimes intense fan base.

Diane with Nova

"We have The Walking Dead empire which has a lot of very intense fandomship that comes with it," Diane remarked, alluding to past unsavory incidents which have made the couple even more cautious about their disclosures.

The couple's protective instincts aren't limited to just Nova. Norman, who also has a 23-year-old son, Mingus, with his ex, Helena Christensen, reflects the same concern for his son's well-being. Diane, emphasizing their protective stance, remarked: "She is an innocent, young, vulnerable baby."