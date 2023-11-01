Carrie Johnson shares photo of son Wilfred and daughter Rommy from lavish abroad Halloween celebrations

Carrie Johnson and her adorable brood who appear to be celebrating Halloween in style whilst away at a mystery palm-tree-lined location.

On Tuesday, Boris Johnson's wife and her two eldest children, Wilfred, three, and Rommy, one, were captured dressed up in spooky costumes for a spot of trick-or-treating during their Autumn getaway.

Wilfred and Rommy were in full swing of their trick-or-treating adventures

In a number of snaps shared to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three documented their fun evening. One photo showed Wilf holding a pumpkin basket, ready to collect sweets. He was dressed up in what appeared to be a skeleton costume, his unmistakable blonde locks taking front and centre of the image.

Next to him was his little sister Rommy who had a cosy coat on over a ruffled black skirt. In the background was the iconic logo for Ghost Busters which had been painted on a house.

Carrie shared a slew of snaps from their evening antics

Carrie also shared a number of spooky images of the Halloween decorations they walked passed whilst on their quest for sweets.

The trio jetted off last week and have been making the most of the beautiful sunshine whilst away. Carrie captured Wilfred riding a donkey and little Rommy building a sandcastle on the beach.

Wilfred and Rommy have such a special bond

The brother-sister duo have such a special bond and have been spotted in a number of sweet moments whilst enjoying their holiday. They were captured running along the seafront as well as being pictured in front of a slew of blow-up pumpkins ahead of their trick-or-treating session.

Little Wilfred also tried his hand at surfing and was pictured by his doting mother reaching out for a surfboard in the sea.

© Instagram Wilfred looked so grown up riding a donkey!

As well as Wilfred and Rommy, Carrie and Boris are the doting parents to their baby boy Frank whom they welcomed on 11 July this year.

It's unclear whether the little one has headed on holiday but nevertheless, he was spotted getting in the Halloween spirit last week when he was captured sitting inside a pumpkin.

Carrie shared the sweet video of her baby on her Instagram feed which showed Frank inside a carved-out pumpkin whilst Carrie held the lid over his head like a hat. Captioning the post, she penned: "It would be wrong not to," alongside a pumpkin emoji.

"What a sweet little pumpkin, both literally and figuratively," one fan penned. A second added: "Soooooo sweet! The cutest little pumpkin!" Meanwhile, a third replied: "Pumpkin pie ...how delicious is he? Please show this to his first girlfriend."