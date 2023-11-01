Rod Stewart's grandson, Otis, looks adorable in stunning Halloween photo

Rod Stewart marked his Halloween by celebrating with his recently launched whiskey brand, Wolfie's, but his daughter, Ruby, had a more traditional way to celebrate the spooky holiday.

The singer and a group of friends all dressed up as members of the He-Man Women Haters' Club from the iconic Our Gang comedy series. The pioneering film series featured 41 child actors at the time and the club was introduced in the 1937 film, Hearts Are Thumps, when it was set up by the children as a counter to Valentine's Day.

WATCH: Sir Rod Stewart celebrates incredible baby news with family

The group also dressed as members of the club with a cardboard sign displaying the club's name wrapped around their necks and one holding a jar of pickles. Little Otis looked so sweet in a pair of dungarees and a little red bowtie as he sat on his mum's knee.

Ruby only captioned the post: "The Little Rascals." While Sir Rod hasn't reshared the post on his own Stories, we're sure his heart will have melted upon seeing the photo given his close bond with his grandchildren.

© Instagram Baby Otis got all dressed up for Halloween

Back in August, Ruby shared a photo where the 78-year-old was fully reclined on the sofa with baby Otis cradled in one of his arms as the young tot looked up into the camera.

The youngster had his brown hair in a style reminiscent of his famous relative and the proud grandfather showcased how strong their bond is as he planted a kiss on his young grandson's head.

© Instagram The singer is a doting grandfather

Rod also looked very stylish in the photo, as he wore an open white shirt and a cross necklace that stretched down his bare chest. Both Rod and Ruby opted to keep the gorgeous photo captionless, and allowed the adorable image to do all of the speaking.

Ruby and her partner welcomed their first child, and Rod's third grandchild, Otis into the world back in May, and Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster quickly adapted to being grandparents for the little tyke.

© Instagram The singer has three grandchildren

Shortly after his arrival, Penny shared a stunning photo where she cradled the newborn, who was all swaddled up and sweetly snoozing, close to her face, wearing blue jeans and a simple white shirt as she did so. She captioned the lovely image: "Congratulations baby Otis @rubystewart @itsjakeyouguys".

During his world tour in Spain, the 78-year-old delighted his fans as she shared several glimpses of his grandchildren as most of the Stewart clan flew out in order to sport the rock legend.

© Dave Benett The star is married to Penny Lancaster

In one photo, the singer looked absolutely smitten as he beamed for the camera while balancing Otis and his baby cousin Louie on his right and left leg. "Louie on the right wing – Otis on the left wing – Granddad down the middle," he noted in his caption.

SEE: Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart steal the show as they glam up for special cause

SEE: Rod Stewart's model son Alastair towers above him in matching jacket for rare appearance