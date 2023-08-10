Rod Stewart cuddles up to baby grandson Otis in heart-melting photo

Alongside being a rock legend, Sir Rod Stewart is also a doting grandfather to three grandchildren, and during the week his daughter, Ruby, shared a beautiful photo of Rod bonding with grandson Otis.

In the heart-melting snap shared by the actress, Rod was fully reclined on the sofa with baby Otis cradled in one of his arms as the young tot looked up into the camera. The youngster had his brown hair in a style reminiscent of his famous relative and the proud grandfather showcased how strong their bond is as he planted a kiss on his young grandson's head.

Rod also looked very stylish in the photo, as he wore an open white shirt and a cross necklace that stretched down his bare chest.

Both Rod and Ruby opted to keep the gorgeous photo captionless, and allowed the adorable image to do all of the speaking.

Ruby and her partner welcomed their first child, and Rod's third grandchild, Otis into the world back in May, and Rod and his wife Penny Lancaster quickly adapted to being grandparents for the little tyke.

Shortly after his arrival, Penny shared a stunning photo where she cradled the newborn, who was all swaddled up and sweetly snoozing, close to her face, wearing blue jeans and a simple white shirt as she did so. She captioned the lovely image: "Congratulations baby Otis @rubystewart @itsjakeyouguys".

During his world tour in Spain, the 78-year-old delighted his fans as she shared several glimpses of his grandchildren as most of the Stewart clan flew out in order to sport the rock legend.

In one photo, the singer looked absolutely smitten as he beamed for the camera while balancing Otis and his baby cousin Louie on his right and left leg. "Louie on the right wing – Otis on the left wing – Granddad down the middle," he noted in his caption.

Fans and friends went wild in the comments section, with one writing: "The most glam gran I've seen," while a second wrote: "A lap full of mischief! What a glamorous grandma - and what fun ahead!" A third commented: "Beautiful picture. You are truly blessed!" while a fourth remarked: "Cherish every moment."

Rod's first grandchild was granddaughter Delilah, and speaking about her arrival back in 2011, the rock legend said: "I'm a grandfather now. I've been going around blabbing that for hours now. Asked about his granddaughter's birth, he then told People magazine: "My joy is indescribable".