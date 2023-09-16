Miranda Kerr praises 'sister wife' Katy Perry, shares details of their close friendship

Miranda Kerr has opened up about her "genuine friendship" with Katy Perry, who is stepmom to Miranda's son Flynn.

"We genuinely like each other which helps, and we have alway put the needs on Flynn first," Miranda told E! News of their relationship, joking: "I know!!" when host Justin Sylvester quipped: "You have the perfect blended family, you get to be sisters wives with Katy Perry!!"

Miranda welcomed Flynn, 12, with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, who is now engaged to pop star Katy.

The Kora Organics founder continued of their close bond: "No matter what, if we're deciding on holidays or what to do, it's, 'what is in the best interests of Flynn?' really, and that is a way to put everything in perspective and make the right decision."

The mom-of-three is currently expecting her fourth baby, and she revealed that her and husband Evan Spiegel had planned to return to her home country of Australia for a short period of time with their sons, but her pregnancy changed their plans.

© Steve Granitz Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr arrives at the G'Day USA Arts Gala

When asked if she would be vacationing with Katy, Orlando and their daughter Daisy, three, she added: "I am sure we will. We are trying to figure it out because originally we were going to be in Australia, Evan and I and the kids, but now I am pregnant I'd rather be home." '

Katy, 38, and Miranda, 40, joined forces earlier in 2023 as they walked the G'Day USA Arts Gala red carpet in Los Angeles. At the event, the 'Teenage Dream' singer also honored the model with the Excellence in the Arts award, which Katy herself presented.

© Snapchat Miranda reveals she is expecting fourth boy

"Some of you might be confused about why I'm introducing Miranda. That doesn't play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives, Katy said at the top of her speech, going on to note their blended family dynamic, and giving nothing but praise for her fiancé's ex.

"It's true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including Evan," then adding: "But we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love, and as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."

Miranda is currently expecting her son, sharing the news on Snapchat on Friday September 1. "So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned the first picture, which showed the businesswoman revealing her baby bump in a cropped tank and low cut jeans.

Miranda and husband Snap Inc. CEO Evan, 33, are also parents of sons Myles, three, and five-year-old Hart.

Miranda previously gave fans a glimpse into her thoughts on expanding her family, admitting she felt it was up to God

"I feel like I'm open, so we'll see what God decides," she told Vogue Australia, adding: "Family is my number-one priority, then work, then my company, which is like another baby, and then, unfortunately, my friends, but it's not going to be like that forever."