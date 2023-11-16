Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's baby name FINALLY made official

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have embraced a unique name for their newborn, choosing to call their first child together Rocky Thirteen Barker.

This distinctive name was officially confirmed when The Blast obtained a copy of the baby's birth certificate, revealing both the name and the birth details.

Born on November 1, 2023, at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Rocky's name carries personal significance for the couple, particularly for Travis.

The choice of the name Rocky Thirteen was not a spur-of-the-moment decision. Travis, 48, had consistently expressed his fondness for this name during Kourtney's pregnancy.

In a candid conversation with his daughter Alabama for Complex's GOAT Talk video series, Travis shared the inspiration behind the name.

He referenced Rocky George, the guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies, and his affinity for the number 13, which he regards as the greatest number. The name also nods to the iconic boxing film "Rocky," starring Sylvester Stallone, which Travis considers the best boxing movie ever made.

Initially, Alabama expressed skepticism about the name Rocky Thirteen, humorously criticizing her father's choice.

However, she later warmed up to the idea, acknowledging the uniqueness and authenticity of the name in a recent interview with E! News. "It's a cool name. We all have very authentic, weird names," she commented, expressing excitement about welcoming a new family member.

Rocky Thirteen joins a blended family with a rich history of unique names. Alabama, Travis's daughter, was named after a character from the 1993 film "True Romance."

Travis also has a son, Landon, 20, and a stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whom he considers like his own daughter, sharing her with ex-wife Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Kourtney, on her part, has three children with her former partner Scott Disick: Mason, 13; Reign, 8; and Penelope, 11.

The journey to Rocky's birth was not without its challenges. Kourtney and Travis underwent a trying process to conceive, including multiple rounds of IVF treatments, which were publicly documented on "The Kardashians."

In a surprising twist, Kourtney conceived naturally after ceasing the treatments in late 2022, a development she referred to as "God's plan."

However, the pregnancy was not without its scares. Kourtney disclosed undergoing a critical fetal surgery to ensure her unborn child's safety, a moment she described as 'terrifying.'

