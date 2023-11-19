Rob Marciano receives support from GMA co-stars as he celebrates with family following move away from ABC show

Rob Marciano has made great use of his new free time over the weekend ever since announcing he would be taking a step back from Good Morning America Weekends this September.

The 55-year-old TV meteorologist shared on social media that he was devoting his weekend to celebrating his daughter Madelynn's 12th birthday and posted photos from the bee-themed celebration.

He was joined in photos by Madelynn and his five-year-old son Mason and sweetly wrote: "My sweet, silly, creative little girl is now 12 years old! Happy Bee Day Madelynn!"

Rob Marciano shares long-awaited update close to his heart

His ABC News and GMA colleagues David Muir, Cecilia Vega, and Ginger Zee all liked the post, while Rebecca Jarvis commented: "12?!! Hbd Madelynn."

A fan wrote: "Awww! Happy Birthday Beautiful. Rob I miss you on GMA Saturday Morning's," while another also stated: "It sounds so cliché but they grow up in the blink of an eye. Happy [bee] Day, Madelynn, I love the shirt! PS: I really miss seeing you on GMA, Rob!"

A third added: "Ahh Happy Birthday beautiful!!! Beautiful family, so happy [to] see you enjoying time with your children, you are an awesome Dad!" with a fourth commenting: "Picture perfect! Happy birthday to Madelynn."

Back in September, Rob celebrated the start of his 10th year with ABC News with the news that he would be stepping away from GMA Weekends to focus his attention on weekday reporting, other projects, and family.

MORE: Rob Marciano delivers long-awaited news following decision to step away from GMA

Rob continues to make appearances on ABC News forecasts across their various platforms and occasionally on GMA on weekdays under the tutelage of fellow meteorologist Ginger. Somara Theodore currently leads forecasts on the weekends.

© Instagram Rob celebrated his daughter's birthday with family

Rob wrote alongside a new headshot: "This month marks the start of my 10th year with ABC News, and I couldn't be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you.

MORE: GMA's Rob Marciano urged to stay safe as he shares latest update amid time off show

"I always dreamed of working for this network as a kid, and my children are equally psyched that I will now be home most weekends! I'll continue doing what I'm doing, contributing across all ABC shows and platforms Mon-Fri, while getting more quality time with my kiddos on the weekends."

© Getty Images Rob has been with ABC News for nearly a decade

He continued: "My thanks to the bosses who listened and made this work-life balance possible. I'm also grateful for an exciting new project with NatGeo that has me exploring some very very cool stuff… more to come!"

MORE: GMA's Rob Marciano sparks big reaction as he shares video of ski fall

His ABC News colleagues were supportive, with Gio Benitez, Whit Johnson, and more leaving encouraging comments, and his followers cheering him on for his new adventure.

One wrote: "Glad we'll still be seeing you during the weekdays! Enjoy your well-deserved family time," while another added: "Congratulations!! We are happy that we will continue to see you! Much success on your new adventure!!" and a third wrote: "Congrats!!! But MISS seeing you in studio with the gang on Weekend GMA!!"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.