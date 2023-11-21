Grinning Victoria Beckham is daughter Harper's double in rare childhood photo

Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper often step out in twinning outfits, but it appears as though the family resemblance dates back years.

The former Spice Girls star celebrated her sister's birthday by posting a rare photo of the siblings as children. "Happy birthday @louiseadams. We all love you so much!" Victoria captioned the photo.

© Instagram The fashion designer shared a childhood photo to mark her sister's birthday

Sitting back to back, the duo grinned to the cameras in what appeared to be dancing outfits, which consisted of matching white T-shirts layered underneath blue-striped one-pieces, white leg warmers and fingerless gloves.

VB sported long brunette hair that tumbled down her back with a thick fringe framing her face, but it was her facial features that looked uncannily like her own children.

© DANIEL LEAL Harper has the same profile and long hair as her mother

The fashion designer married former footballer David Beckham in 1999 and together they share four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – all of which have similarities to their mother and father.

Today, the latter boasts the same luscious long hair as her mother in the throwback photo, and certain angles have shown Harper has a very similar profile to Victoria with a sloped nose, dark eyes and cheeky grin.

WATCH: Harper Beckham reveals skill she's inherited from David as she makes cheeky comment about mum Victoria

Addressing the misconception that she's often very serious, thanks to the fact she is rarely pictured smiling, Victoria previously told The Times: "I do smile and laugh a lot.

"Every morning I genuinely wake up and realise how lucky and blessed I am – despite how I often look in pictures!"

The mother-daughter duo often have twinning fashion moments

Harper's resemblance to her famous mother is only doubled by the fact she is also taking after her in the style stakes. The 12-year-old has stepped out in designer Prada heels, slip dresses from her mother's label and even power suits over the past few years, proving she has developed her own unique sense of style.

Victoria joked that her daughter thinks her Spice Girls skirts were "too short" and said she prefers more modest outfits and natural makeup.

© Samir Hussein Harper Beckham has inherited her mother's sense of style

"She’s like a pro when it comes to putting on make-up," Victoria said in an interview with The Telegraph. "But she also knows what’s appropriate. I wouldn’t want her going out wearing lots of make-up. But nor would she. Maybe just a small, natural-looking amount."

However, she is aware that Harper is growing up quickly, adding that her daughter "went into summer 2023 a child and has emerged looking much more grown up."

LOOK: 18 cutest moments from inside David and Victoria Beckham's family album