Victoria Beckham makes heartbreaking confession about raising daughter Harper - 'I was bullied a lot'

David and Victoria Beckham make no secret of the fact they are bursting with pride for their four children; Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12.

In a candid reflection during an interview with the Anti-Bullying Alliance ahead of Anti-Bullying Week, Victoria opened up about her own experience of being bullied as a child, admitting that she was often left alone on the playground. "That hurts," she said.

The fashion designer shared how she is raising her own daughter to be kind, and always encouraging her to talk to the "little girl on the playground" because "that was mummy".

"BE THE KINDEST IN THE CLASSROOM!" Victoria added in an emotive Instagram post. "I’m so proud to raise a strong and caring daughter! Growing up I was bullied a lot at school, and I often tell Harper how important it is to be kind and call out if anyone is ever being bullied – especially if there’s ever another little girl on her own in the playground, because that was once her mummy!

"This #AntiBullyingWeek it’s so important to not be silent if someone is alone or being bullied. #HarperSeven I love you so much," she added.

© Marc Piasecki Victoria is raising her daughter to be a kind person

Fans were quick to chime in on VB's heartfelt post, rushing to the comments to share their own thoughts on the Beckhams' parenting style.

© Instagram Harper and Victoria Beckham share a very close mother-daughter relationsihp

"This is profound it made me cry. This is beautiful to see this healing from a parent who decides to break the cycle. Millions of hugs Victoria to your inner girl who felt lonely all these days," penned a fan.

© Getty Harper looked all grown up earlier this year in Paris alongside her brother Cruz Beckham

"Brilliant message and with this year’s slogan for anti-bullying week being 'use your voice' it’s more important than ever that we raise kids not to be bystanders," added a second fan, as a third wrote: "Such an important message. Kindness costs nothing."

David and his wife Victoria are raising their children to have manners and be kind

David and Victoria welcomed their first son, Brooklyn, in March 1999, just four months before their star-studded wedding in Ireland which saw the pair donning matching purple outfits designed by Antonio Berardi for the reception.

They went on to welcome two more boys, later completing their brood with Harper, in 2011.

© Samir Hussein Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attended the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

Speaking to Grazia about how she's raising her children, Victoria revealed that she believes it's your responsibility as a parent to ensure you bring up "really good people".

"I try to be the best mum, I try to be the best wife, I try to be the best professional," she said. "I feel really proud of our boys because they are turning out to be really good men. They work really hard, they’re kind kids and I think that being kind is key."