George Stephanopoulos' wife is glowing as she shares joyful family photo from the archives

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth are missing their daughters, who both live away from home while attending college, and over the weekend, Ali went on a trip down memory lane to their younger years.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star took to Instagram to post a lovely throwback photo featuring herself with her children Elliott, now 20, and Harper, 17, as little children.

In the picture, Ali was glowing as she cradled a baby Harper, while Elliott leaned over her mom, dressed in a sweet floral adorned dress.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' love story

In the caption, Ali wrote: "TBT." Fans were quick to remark on just how little Ali had aged since this photo was taken, with one writing: "You never age! Adorable children," while another commented: "You look exactly the same!!"

A third added: "Such a beautiful photo, you look gorgeous and the joy radiating from being with your daughters. They are too cute. Time goes by much too quickly."

George and Ali live in a beautiful home in New York, with a two-bedroom apartment in the Upper East Side, and a vacation home in the Hamptons, located right by the ocean.

The couple have lived in New York since 2014, and previously were based in Washington D.C., where they raised their daughters when they were very young.

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married since 2021

It was also the place that they met and fell in love after being set up on a blind date in 2001. Ali spoke about their love story during at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth pictured soon after dropping their daughter off at college

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot?

Ali with her daughters Harper and Elliott in present time

"About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

The pair were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married at a ceremony performed by George's father, who is a reverend. The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life.

© Ali Wentworth on Instagram George Stephanopoulos recently posted his own throwback photo with daughters Elliott and Harper

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly.

"He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

© Getty Images The celebrity couple are doting parents

Ali and George have been married for 20 years and will be celebrating their wedding anniversary in November.

