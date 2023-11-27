Inside Christina Hall's bittersweet Thanksgiving without her children

Christina Hall is one of the hardest working women in television, regularly sharing behind-the-scenes clips of her filming her HGTV show, Christina on the Coast, but the 40-year-old took advantage of Thanksgiving this week, booking in some well-earned time off – vacationing without her three children Taylor, Brayden and Hudson.

The home renovation expert and her husband, Josh Hall, jetted off to a tropical destination for their Thanksgiving break, sharing dreamy insights into their adults-only vacation.

In a magical clip filmed on a boat, Christina watches dolphins jump in the sea, set against an incredible sunset, while another photo shows the mom-of-three relaxing oceanside in a swimsuit, topped with her husband's flannel shirt.

© Instagram Christina Hall is enjoying her child-free break

The presenter looks fresh from the ocean, with her trademark blonde hair teased into a braid, still wet from a swim. She looks blissfully laid back, sipping on a glass of champagne as she stares out to sea.

A plate of sushi sits beside the star, but she seems too preoccupied by the sunset to nibble on the snacks.

Josh and Christina's vacation certainly looks romantic, with the TV host sharing a snap of the two of them sunbathing earlier in the week, with Christina donning a tiny string bikini.

Christina Hall looked amazing as she sunbathed in a stylish bikini

Where did Christina Hall's children spend Thanksgiving?

The pair parent Christina's three children, Taylor, Brayden and Hudson, but Taylor and Brayden spent the holiday with their dad, Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae.

Tarek shared photos from the occasion, writing: "Today is special because not only do we get to be around family but we get the chance to take a moment and reflect on the beautiful life we’ve created. Grateful is an understatement."

Christina's four-year-old son, Hudson, spent the special day with his dad, Ant Anstead, and his partner, Renee Zelwegger, with Ant sharing photos from the occasion on his Instagram.

Ant revealed his little son had been traveling a lot to spend the holiday with his dad on the East Coast, writing on Instagram: "I love to travel!! And traveling is so much more fun with a travel buddy! I love how effortlessly Hudzo rolls with it and finds the fun in every moment! Four planes and two trains for Thanksgiving."

© Instagram Ant Anstead was thankful for his son Hudson and his girlfriend Renee Zellweger on Thanksgiving

Ant's followers loved the insight into his father-son relationship, commenting: "You can tell he loves being with his Dad," and: "He always seems so happy. Well-adjusted kid for sure."

A third praised: "You both are so sweet and fun together! He is so smart and you are a great dad!!"

We bet Christina is looking forward to being reunited with her children after her vacation!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub