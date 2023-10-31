Flip or Flop's Christina Hall teases major reunion with ex-husband and fans will be floored

Christina Hall had an open conversation with fans on Monday when she conducted an Instagram Q&A and made an eye-opening revelation.

The HGTV star was quizzed over her relationship with her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, who she hosted Flip or Flop with, even after their divorce.

While she went on to marry and divorce Ant Anstead, followed by her marriage to her current husband, Josh Hall, Tarek created a new life for himself with his wife, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa.

WATCH: Heather Rae El Moussa gives rare insight into relationship with husband Tarek

But both parties have continued with their passion for flipping houses on TV and now a collaboration could be on the cards. One fan asked: "Will you, Josh, Heather and Tarek ever do flipping shows together."

Rather than shut down the opportunity, Christina said: "Never say never," and added a trophy and a house emoji.

© Instagram Tarek El Moussa with his wife Heather and his kids Taylor and Brayden

Tarek and Heather currently host, The Flipping El Moussas, and Christina and Josh are heavily invested in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country.

Christina and Tarek have remained on friendly terms and co-parent the two children they share, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, eight.

© Jon Kopaloff Christina is married to Josh Hall

She is also a mom to Hudson, four, who she shares with Ant. The exes were married from 2009-2018.

Speaking with People earlier in the year, Christina got candid about the amount of criticism she's received on social media for aspects of her personal life.

© Instagram Tarek shares two children with Christina

Referring to her multiple marriages and her decision to put her children on social media, she said: "I allow myself a little time to be upset," before adding that her husband is consistently in her corner.

"And usually the things that upset me are when people make direct statements about things they have no idea about. Sometimes that'll really irritate me and then I'll talk to [my husband Joshua] about it."

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina says she and Josh won't have children together

She continued: "The thing is, people already have a preconceived notion in their head. You could literally show them the truth and they could still be like, no, that's not the truth.

Her comments came ahead of her 40th birthday in July and she added: "I think the older I get, the less I care. I'm approaching 40 in a few months and what I've heard is, in your forties, you're the most confident and comfortable in your own skin."

© Erik Voake / Getty Images Christina teased she might work with her ex on a TV project

In her Q&A on Monday, Christina also addressed the burning question of whether she and Josh will have children together.

Confessing that it was one of the most asked questions, she confirmed they would not be adding to their brood. "We have our hands full," she wrote. "No more babies."

© Getty Images The couple have remained on good terms

Her children have welcomed a new sibling though, as Tarek and Heather are proud parents to a baby boy who they welcomed in January 2023.

"The kids are the most important thing," Tarek told People back in October 2017. "If Mom and Dad can't get along it affects the kids, so Mom and Dad better get along."

Ahead of the birth of his youngest child, he told the outlet: "I'm just obsessed with my kids. They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited."

