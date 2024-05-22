Peter Andre, 51, coos over baby daughter Arabella in heart-melting video

Singer Peter Andre has shared a precious new video of his baby daughter Arabella Rose, much to the delight of his loyal fans.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 'Mysterious Girl' singer, 51, uploaded a wholesome video of himself cradling and cooing over his tiny tot. The devoted dad looked so sweet as he doted on his daughter from the comfort of his lavish dining room. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Peter Andre coos over baby daughter in adorable video

For the sweet video, Peter dressed down in jeans, a hoodie and a white baseball cap, whilst Arabella looked precious in a white baby grow and buttercream-hued separates.

In his caption, Peter wrote: "Who else is fluent in baby talk?"

© Instagram Peter and Emily welcomed their newborn daughter on 2 April

The star's fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartwarming comments. One follower gushed: "Awww cute", a second chimed in: "She’s getting so big already??", and a third remarked: "This is just so adorable. Love it."

Peter filmed the clip from inside his swanky Surrey home that he shares with his wife Emily, their two children Amelia and Theo, and Peter's two children Junior and Princess from his marriage to ex-wife Katie Price.

Their mansion is ultra-opulent, boasting a large, modern kitchen, a private gym, a plush bedroom decked out with crushed velvet and a recording studio where Peter lets his creative juices flow.

© Instagram Peter Andre and his wife Emily tied the knot in 2015

Emily and Peter welcomed their newest family addition on 2 April this year. The pair announced their baby's arrival just a day later, opting to share two candid hospital photos.

"Just minutes old… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family. Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy," the couple wrote in their caption.

© Instagram The loved-up couple share three children together

"Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn't be happier."

After welcoming their bundle of joy, the lovebirds initially struggled to pick a meaningful moniker. They nonetheless finally unveiled their chosen name exactly a month after welcoming their newborn.

© Instagram Emily and Peter have named their daughter Arabella Rose Andréa

In a sweet post, shared on social media, the mother-of-three wrote: "It's taken a while but after lots of deliberation we've finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa. Thank you to the lovely Sarah Deakin @curation_studio for the beautiful photos!"

Peter, meanwhile, also took to Instagram to share his daughter's name alongside two photos of his newborn. "I think you've chosen a beautiful name @dr_emily_official Arabella Rose AndréaI LOVE it. And I love her... And you of course:)," he wrote.

Emily and Peter's love story:

They first crossed paths back in 2010 when Peter was treated by Emily's father, Dr Ruaraidh MacDonagh, for painful kidney stones. After forming a close bond with consultant urologist Ruraidh, Peter subsequently met Emily who was a medical student at the time.

© Getty Images Emily and Peter first met in 2010

Whilst the pair initially started out as friends, Peter and Emily's friendship eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship. Peter popped the all-important question on New Year's Eve in 2013, with the couple saying "I do" in July 2015 at Mamhead House in Exeter.