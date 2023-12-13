The Crown's Claire Foy gives rare glimpse inside family life with daughter as she talks extravagant Christmas plans

The Crown star Claire Foy has shared her Christmas holiday plans, admitting that she goes "all out," for her eight-year-old daughter.

Speaking on Good Morning America on Wednesday December 13, 2023, the actress – who stars alongside JamieBell in new movie All of Us Strangers – told Michael Strahan of her extravagant Christmas plans before joking that it can get very exhausting. Watch the video below to see what she had to say...

Lighting up with joy as he asked her what she does for the holiday season, Claire revealed: "I go all out. I do everything: we go ice skating, decorate the tree, caroling – I do everything.

"I am very into it and then when Christmas day comes around I am like 'I don't like Christmas anymore!' But I do it all before [the big day]. I love it, it is so exciting."

Claire has kept her daughter Ivy Rose out of the spotlight but revealed earlier in 2023 that the young girl had a wicked sense of humor, changing their Netflix avatar to her mom's face.

"She has discovered you can have my face [as an avatar] on Netflix, and I didnt know she had done it, and I turned it on and there is my face, but she called it 'nincompoop,' and I don't think she had ever called anyone that but she spelled it perfectly," the 39-year-old told The Graham Norton Show.

© MICHAEL TRAN Claire Foy arrives for the Los Angeles special screening of 'All of Us Strangers,' at Vidiots in Los Angeles, December 9, 2023

Claire welcomed her daughter in 2015 with ex-husband Stephen Campbell Moore. They married in 2014 but divorced in 2018, a year after Stephen underwent surgery when doctors found a benign tumor in his brain.

Claire played the late Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the hit Netflix drama The Crown, and praised bosses for allowing her to bring her newborn baby to the set.

“In what profession am I allowed to have a child, breastfeed my child on set and have them say, ‘It’s great. Good for you. You are working and you have a baby?'" she told emmy magazine. “I was very, very fortunate they supported me in doing that. I can’t imagine anything worse than being away from my child for six months."

© Netflix Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

She returned for a surprise appearance in season five, which saw Imelda Staunton take over from Olivia Colman, who portrayed the Queen for season three and four. Fans had been expecting to see Imelda's debut in her role as the Queen in the opening episode of season five, but were pleasantly surprised to discover the show opened with Claire for a flashback scene.

The episode included a look at the Queen’s beloved ship HMS Britannia and revealed the Queen’s happiness at christening the ship. before the scenes returned to the 1990s, where the ship was in desperate need of repairs.

The royal series, which aired the first four episodes of its sixth and final season in November will return to the streaming platform on December 14, 2023, jumping ahead to the turn of the millennium and focusing on Prince William and Prince Harry's adolescent years, William's early romance with then-girlfriend Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth II's Golden Jubilee.

Eagle-eyed fans also spotted Claire and Matt Smith, who played Prince Philip in the first two seasons of the Peter Morgan-created drama, in the trailer in flashback scenes while Imelda Staunton as an older Queen Elizabeth II looks back on her life and reign.