Adorable Harper Beckham takes after mum Victoria in personal family videos

It's a big day in the Beckham household as Victoria and David Beckham's daughter Harper Seven turns 12.

While the youngster will likely be off to school like most Monday mornings, her famous mother has shared a special tribute to her 31 million Instagram followers, showing how her daughter is following in her footsteps.

"Happy birthday baby girl!!! Can’t believe Harper Seven is 12 today!!!! We love you sooooo much!! You are our everything xxxxxx @davidbeckham," wrote the fashion designer and the jam-packed video included clips from over the years of Harper enjoying special family moments.

We saw the cutie dancing, singing and looking incredibly fashionable – traits she clearly gets from her 49-year-old mother.

One of the sweet moments showed Victoria and her daughter strutting side by side in stunning dresses and another showed Harper singing her heart out at a concert alongside her father David and dancing in her family kitchen. See Harper's moves...

WATCH: Harper Seven salsa dances in the kitchen

A black-and-white snap was included of Harper as a baby, gently resting on her dad's chest, and two of the photos included showed Harper with her head stuck in a book, indicating it could be one of her favourite pastimes.

Family holidays alongside her brothers were part of the included memories, and her brother Brooklyn who now lives stateside also featured.

© Photo: Instagram Throwback photos included Harper and Victoria swimming

The 12-year-old's hairstyle has changed over the years, including a bob, a midi haircut and longer sleek locks. Another trait she gets from her mum who has had an array of styles over her career.

Harper Beckham on her mother's fashion

While Harper does sport winning fashion looks just like her mum, she has actually disapproved of her mother's previous style choices. In 2022, Victoria told Vogue Australia: "She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short... she was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were."

© Getty Images Victoria's 90s fashion has been questioned by her daughter

At the time, she added of Harper's own personal style: “She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top."

Harper Beckham's makeup rules

However, recently Victoria spoke to the Sunday Times about Harper growing up, revealing her only daughter has now become "obsessed with makeup".

Harper is now into makeup

"She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally," the star said.

Putting her foot down, Victoria also revealed that her daughter is banned from wearing a full face of makeup "outside of the house".

Harper Beckham's 12th birthday celebrations

How does a young Beckham celebrate their birthday? In the Prada Caffe inside Harrods, of course. The family headed to the department store in Knightsbridge, London for a special treat.

© Instagram Harper looked stylish in a lavender dress and trainers for her birthday celebrations

Harper looked seriously stylish as she stepped out in a lavender dress and trainers adorned with violet laces. She could also be seen carrying a shimmering blue handbag, most likely by Prada. Harper was joined by her mum, dad, and brothers Cruz and Romeo Beckham.

The youngster posed in the Instagrammable spot with a giant red velvet birthday cake decorated with 12 candles.

© Instagram Victoria and Harper stopped for a photo together

Did you know that Harper was, in fact, born stateside? In a Facebook status, footballer David broke the news in 2011.

"I am so proud and excited to announce the birth of our daughter Harper Seven Beckham. She weighed a healthy 7lbs 10oz and arrived at 7.55 this morning, here in LA. Victoria is doing really well and her brothers are delighted to have a baby sister xx."

© Instagram The 12-year-old posed with her epic birthday cake

It is believed the 'Seven' in Harper's name is in tribute to David's iconic shirt number during his time at Manchester United.