Busy Philipps reveals what really happened during 15-year-old Birdie's 'terrifying' health scare with hospital photos

Busy Philipps is taking fans inside the horrific ordeal of witnessing her teenager Birdie Leigh have a seizure over FaceTime, and how she's dealing with it just days later.

The 44-year-old actress detailed the incident on her podcast Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best, where she discussed how her 15-year-old had a seizure over the weekend.

Birdie has been living away from their mom and father Marc Silverstein since August, moving away to a boarding school in Sweden. Busy and ex-husband Marc also welcomed ten-year-old daughter Cricket during their marriage, from 2007-2021.

Busy explained that when she was at home with Marc, 52, he suddenly began shouting for her and showed her over FaceTime that Birdie was having a seizure and the paramedics were also on the phone.

Getting emotional, she continued: "The paramedics were on FaceTime and she had just come out of the seizure and she was still in the post-aura state. They were like, hooking her up with stuff and on FaceTime."

She detailed how she felt "stuck" and began to think she was dissociating over the past year, saying that had influenced her mental state when she first saw what happened to Birdie.

© Getty Images Busy's teenager Birdie suffered a seizure while away from home in Sweden

Busy explained that Birdie had gone to Stockholm from their boarding school to watch the new Hunger Games movie, which ended up being a stroke of luck because the children's hospital was extremely close to their theater.

She described the ordeal as "terrifying" and shared some of the gut-wrenching details of watching Birdie in that state while in a different continent. "She was reaching toward the camera and just saying like, calling out for me. Just saying, 'Mama. Mama. Mama. Where are you? Mama.'"

© Getty Images "She was reaching toward the camera and just saying like, calling out for me. Just saying, 'Mama. Mama. Mama. Where are you? Mama.'"

Birdie made it to the hospital, thanks to their friend and present medical workers, and Busy, Marc, and Cricket flew out to Sweden to take care of them. The Cougar Town star took to Instagram to share new updates on the situation with photos from the hospital beside Birdie.

Her lengthy caption beside the photos read: "There wasn't a new podcast last week because I was focused on getting through the week. But we're back today and we go through most of the past week and a half in both our lives, per usual.

© Getty Images Busy shares her two daughters with ex-husband Marc Silverstein

"And I explain all the things that happened and try to get through it. Birdie is fine. I am fine. We are all going to be okay. But it's been a time. And a year."

She continued: "And then, I saw that Charles Bukowski poem this morning (it's the last slide) and remembered it from Hoffman and it's exactly it, i think? I'd 1-10 these but honestly – if you listen to the pod you will probably get it. Even if you don't. Either way, I love you."

Busy added a P.S. to the end in regards to a text exchange that was part of the compilation, writing: "***WAIT. just here to say the text exchange IS WITH MARC MY EX-HUSBAND! His name got cutoff. So it's not mean to him! HE WROTE IT!"

