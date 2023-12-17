Joanna Gaines' two sons come together for special holiday tradition in rare home video

Christmas may be upon us, but Joanna Gaines and her family-of-seven are still enjoying the remnants of fall, as evidenced by the Fixer Upper star's latest home video.

The 45-year-old mom took to her Instagram to share the most adorable video of her youngest son, five-year-old Crew, and one of his big brothers, Drake, 18, or Duke, 15.

Check out the video below in which Crew's big brother comes through for him as he makes the best out of the last of the fall season…

WATCH: Joanna Gaines' son Crew gets his big brother's support in a sweet family video

Magnolia Network founders Joanna and and her husband Chip, 49, are the parents of five children, those being Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie Kay, 13, and little Crew.

In a recent interview with Jenna Bush Hager and her sister Barbara Bush on the Fourth Hour of Today, the couple spoke about how they dealt with their oldest leaving the family home to get to college.

Speaking from their home in Waco, Texas, Joanna said: "This year, the dynamic has been crazy as the 18-year-old goes off to college."

© Instagram Joanna is a doting mom to five children, with her youngest most often featuring on her social media

Jenna, herself a mom-of-three, asked: "Did y'all cry?" to which Joanna responded: "I did," but Chip retorted: "I would've cried if the boy had stayed any longer."

Pointing to the former First Daughters, he revealed his one warning to his son before he flew the nest: "I showed him some clips of y'alls college experience, and I was like 'If you're not like these girls, boy don't even come home!'"

MORE: Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines talks midlife crisis in personal new interview

In the Winter 2023 issue of the Magnolia Journal, released last week, Joanna reflected on Drake's departure and the way it had altered the dynamic of their family home.

© Instagram She shares her children with husband Chip Gaines

"When we dropped off our oldest son at college this fall, I did what I imagine most mothers do when their firstborn leaves the nest: counted the days until Christmas break," she penned.

MORE: Watch Joanna and Chip Gaines leave fan in tears after 'life changing' news in Waco, Texas

"Four months. Nineteen Saturday mornings. I knew we'd get to see him on weekends here and there, but as we pulled away from his new home – all of us quietly uncertain about how much might've just changed forever – I already knew I'd long for more than quick stop-ins and a load of laundry to do."

© Instagram "I want to hear that life pouring in and out of every room and conversation. And I want Drake to feel as if the impression he's made in our home remained even when he didn't."

She continued: "It's not that life inside the Gaines house has changed all that drastically since our oldest moved out. Still, I want this upcoming break to give him a chance to fall back into that flow.

MORE: Joanna Gaines displays young son Crew's creativity in heartwarming home video

"Into conversations we'd left open, into inside jokes he'd shared with his brothers, even falling back into his favorite chair. I want to hear that life pouring in and out of every room and conversation. And I want Drake to feel as if the impression he's made in our home remained even when he didn't."

© Instagram "Where hearts are light, life pours out. And like a current, once it starts to flow, the next right thing to do is let it carry you."

Joanna spoke of the "connections" that had been created between the siblings that she hoped would remain throughout their lives, whether together or apart. She ended her essay with: "Where hearts are light, life pours out. And like a current, once it starts to flow, the next right thing to do is let it carry you."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.