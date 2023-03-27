Carrie Underwood gives fans a progress update at impressive Tennessee mansion The Before He Cheats singer has returned home

Carrie Underwood has just arrived home from her Denim and Rhinestones tour, and the singer is already back in her beloved garden.

On Sunday the star took to Instagram Stories to share her green fingered progress inside the vast greenhouse at her Tennessee home.

Carrie shared a series of photos of various plants, including successful batches of tomato, lettuce and beetroot plants thriving in the enclosed space.

"The greenhouse is rocking," captioned Carrie and she went on to reveal a "baby" area where all of the seedlings were positioned. The final slide showed Carrie with a small crop of strawberries in her palm where she promised fans: "Strawberries are getting bigger and better all the time!"

Carrie's garden is her happy place

Gardening is one of Carrie's other passions, alongside singing and she's even written a song called Garden!

When Carrie first unveiled her amazing greenhouse, fans were quick to praise the star's outdoor addition.

"This is what dreams are made of," one fan wrote, as others added: "Greenhouse is beautiful! Please keep posting its progress!!! You are an inspiration to women," and: "So jealous! I would love a greenhouse. Enjoy!"

Elsewhere in the family garden, there is a lake where her husband Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah and Jacob like to fish, a private horse arena, and even a space to work out, fitted with rubber flooring for safety.

Carrie designed her dream family home

The 400-acre estate reportedly set the couple back $3 million in 2011, and since then they have built their dream home on the site, adding lots of incredible additions inside and out.

In 2016, Carrie told Country Living: "My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs."

Inside, the family has an unbelievable kitchen that's ideal for hosting dinners and parties and the master bedroom has a walk-in closet for Carrie.

