Kourtney Kardashian’s insanely detailed hospital bag revealed including a placenta encapsulation kit

Kourtney Kardashian, at 44, showcased her meticulous planning for her hospital stay with the birth of her child Rocky Thirteen, organizing an array of essentials into three distinct bags.

In her discussion with Poosh, Kourtney revealed her methodical approach, drawing upon advice from mom friends to ensure all bases were covered.

"I asked some of my best friends who are moms what they packed," she explained, highlighting the importance of community support in preparing for such a significant event.

For herself and her husband Travis Barker, Kourtney included matching Skims pajamas, with a thoughtful consideration for postpartum needs.

"Button-up shirts for easy breastfeeding access," she noted. Her toiletry bag was packed with essentials for comfort and care, including stretch mark cream, nipple and lip balm, belly oil, and nipple butter.

A key inclusion was Arnica montana, as recommended by her nutritionist, Leona West. "Leona recommends taking arnica montana right away after delivery as it can help speed up healing and ease discomfort," Kourtney shared.

She also prepared with two nursing bras and disposable black undies, stating, "The hospital provides white mesh ones but I like black. Anything to feel your best after birth is worth it—without sacrificing comfort."

Postpartum care was a priority, with items like a peri bottle, cozy and compression socks, and high-waisted postpartum underwear.

"I’ve never tried them, but heard these are amazing after birth to help get your organs back into place," Kourtney remarked.

The bag also contained sneakers, slippers, an outfit for her return home, and a specially crafted Surya Spa Mama Baby Oil, about which Kourtney expressed, "I’m obsessed with this."

Nutritional supplements and recovery aids were not overlooked. She packed Milkmaid tea for potential milk production and colostrum, as advised by Leona.

"Leona suggests taking colostrum for around three months after giving birth, as it can be very nourishing," she mentioned.

Collagen for recovery and hair health, along with cold packs for post-delivery healing, were also included.

For the baby, Kourtney prepared items like a lovey blanket, an outfit thoughtfully chosen by Penelope, “P picked this out and bought it for the baby as a surprise for me, the sweetest,” she said.

She also packed essentials such as clean wipes, diapers, socks, and rubber pacifiers.

The Poosh founder ensured a car seat was installed in advance and packed hats with matching swaddles, carefully removing tags for the baby’s comfort. "I’m a little crazy and cut each tag out of every outfit for baby’s comfort," she confessed.

In the miscellaneous bag, Kourtney included a range of cameras, a nursing pillow, a silk pillowcase, a cozy throw blanket, and a cord blood kit. The kit is crucial for collecting the baby's umbilical cord blood, which is rich in stem cells.

"Umbilical cord blood contains tons of stem cells," she noted, recognizing the potential future health benefits.

Lastly, a placenta encapsulation kit was part of her preparation, a choice reflecting her interest in natural healing methods.

"The placenta is full of nutrients, and ingesting it is thought to help with healing after giving birth," Kourtney explained about the kit's purpose.

