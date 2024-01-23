Boris Johnson's baby looks identical to his famous dad in rare photo

As the saying goes, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and this couldn't be more true for Frankie Johnson, the youngest son of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.

In a recent photo shared by Carrie Johnson on Instagram, young Frankie, born in July 2023, bears a striking resemblance to his famous father.

The rare image captures a tender moment between father and son, with Boris gently leaning in, his face just inches away from the curious gaze of baby Frankie.

The child's expression is one of fascination, his tiny hand reaching out to touch his father's face, as if he's beginning to recognize the man whom he mirrors so closely.

A single red heart emoji floats above them in the Instagram story, a silent testament to the love that encircles this young family.

Carrie Johnson's son Frank has the most incredible red hair

When Frankie was first born, Carrie's playful caption revealed the joy and humor that fill their household. "A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson, born 5th July at 9.15am," she wrote, teasing Boris with the quip, "Can you guess which name my husband chose?!"

Delving into her experience as a new mother again, Carrie shared, "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten."

The warmth of her message is palpable, reflecting the bliss and chaos that a newborn brings into a family already blessed with two children, Romy, two, and Wilfred, three.

In her Instagram post, Carrie also took a moment to express her deep appreciation for the "incredible" maternity team at University College London Hospitals, a sentiment any mother can relate to after the birth of a child.

And with a touch of the relatable humor that endears her to many, she added, "Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."

Previously, Carrie shared an image of Romy and Wilfred twinning in matching denim dungarees adorned with farmyard animal prints.

The delightful photo showed the siblings sitting at the kitchen table, each embodying the essence of their parents.

Romy's blonde hair echoes Carrie's, while Wilfred's fair locks are reminiscent of Boris's own distinctive hairstyle.In a nod to the children's fashion, Carrie wrote, "The best kids dungarees from @maisieandmoouk," giving a shout-out to the brand behind the adorable outfits.

The Johnsons, who tied the knot in 2021, have created a life filled with the hustle and bustle of a growing family.