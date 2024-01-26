Baby joy for Jeremy Kyle, 58, as star confirms birth of sixth child

Congratulations are in order for Jeremy Kyle and his wife Vicky Burton as the pair welcomed a baby girl, who is Jeremy's sixth child.

The TalkTV presenter took to social media to share the news, with the star revealing that his wife had given birth to a baby girl. "She's finally here… Iris Rose Victoria Kyle arrived today at 12.31pm weighing 7lb 6oz," Jeremy said. "Mummy was absolutely incredible and we are just so blessed to have our beautiful new daughter."

The presenter was all dressed up in a blue set of scrubs as he cradled his newborn, who was swaddled up in a white towel and matching hat.

© Instagram The star confirmed the arrival of his new daughter

Speaking to The Sun, Jeremy spoke of Vicky's birthing process with their son Oliver, three, explaining: "Oliver's birth was difficult for Vicky four years ago, so it meant this time around had to be more planned.

"Honestly though, we're so lucky. Think about those people who spend their lives not being able to have kids. We're very blessed. You know what they say when you've had one, the second one is always easier… so the sixth one will be a piece of cake. And it's another girl - another wedding to pay for. I'll be working until I'm 80!"

© Instagram Jeremy and Vicky already share son Oscar

Alongside Oliver and Iris, the 58-year-old is also a father to daughter Harriet, 32, who he shares with his first wife, Kirsty Rowley. Jeremy also has three teenage children who he shares with his second wife, Carla Germaine. The former couple share Alice, 18, Ava, 17, and Henry, 13.

Jeremy and current wife Vicky, 40, first met while she was a nanny for his children, although the couple only became romantically involved after she stopped working for the family.

© Shutterstock Jeremy and Victoria tied the knot in 2021

The star revealed that he and Vicky were expecting last September, telling The Sun: "Yes, baby number six is incoming, I'm catching BoJo up, to be honest! It's a baby girl, she's due early next year, and we're over the moon as our family is complete."

Their baby comes amid heartbreak for the couple who had previously experienced miscarriages. Speaking to the Mirror about the devastating moment, Vicky explained: "People say, 'It's so early, it's just a bunch of cells', but as a woman you can't help but get attached to what's going on in your body."

© Instagram Oscar now has a younger sister

Jeremy now has the same amount of children as chef Gordon Ramsay, who is one year younger than him, with the Hell's Kitchen star welcoming his sixth child, a son, Jesse, last November.

"What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!" Gordon penned. He also joked that he and Tana were now finished having children, as he added: "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

However, in a new interview with People, the star has hinted that a seventh baby could be on the way in the future…