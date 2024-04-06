Carrie Johnson asks fans for advice as she reveals concerns over daughter's injury

Carrie Johnson is one devoted mum and on Saturday she took to her Instagram Stories to ask fans for advice as she revealed that her young daughter Romy, two, had suffered an injury.

The mum-of-three revealed that her young girl had fallen over the month before, suffering a gash to her forehead. Although she confirmed that Romy had recovered from the fall, Carrie was still concerned that the injury could lead to a scar.

© Instagram Carrie shared her worries about Romy's injury

In her caption, she explained: "My daughter fell last month and it's healed really well but I'm worried it is going to scar. Anyone got any miracle scar cream recommendations?"

Although Romy was sporting a red mark on her forehead, the young girl still looked healthy, with a blue bow in her hair and a grey outfit that was covered in unicorns.

© Instagram Carrie dotes on her children

Although Carrie didn't reveal where her daughter had picked up her injury, the family did head off on a ski trip at the end of last month.

The 35-year-old shared a number of adorable family photos of her children, Wilfred, Romy, and baby Frank, taking to the slopes for the first time. Romy looked to be a natural in a photo, which saw her in a pink ski suit that had a young girl holding a bunny on the back of it.

Romy was a natural on the slopes

The youngster had a helmet for safety and a pair of red mittens, but she appeared to already have the perfect stance for taking on the slopes!

Although her children seemed to have the best time on the trip, Carrie did reveal in a candid remark that she did have some reservations about taking her brood to the ski slopes.

The star shared: "Skiing with three, three and under, is not for the faint-hearted and I did wonder if we were a bit crazy to attempt it but when I asked on here, loads of you said you’d done it and to go for it - and I'm so glad we did!"

She continued: "It's definitely not easy though. Just getting the kids up the mountain, pushing Frank up in the buggy, while carrying our skis and theirs, was a proper workout. One lesson was totally wasted as Wilf decided to have a full-on meltdown because I'd put suncream on his face!

Carrie had some concerns heading on a ski holiday with her children

"Putting ski gloves on a two-year old is like pinning jelly to a wall, and changing nappies in the snow is interesting. But seeing them grow in confidence so quickly was amazing. They might not remember it but I certainly will. One of my happiest weeks."

