Blue Ivy is mom Beyoncé's double in unearthed Christmas photo

Beyoncé's oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter has not only inherited her mom's performance gene, but her entire face too!

Fans were seeing double after Queen Bey's proud dad, Matthew Knowles, took a trip down memory lane over the festive season to share a lovely picture from Beyoncé's childhood.

The singing sensation and her sister Solange looked adorable in matching tartan dresses as they exchanged mischievous looks in front of the Christmas tree.

The comments section went wild due to the fact that Beyoncé looked exactly like Blue - who recently made headlines after joining her mom on her Renaissance World Tour.

"Is that Blue?!" one fan wrote, while another remarked: "It's like looking at Blue Ivy!" A third added: "In this photo they resemble Julez and Blue," referring to Solange's son, Daniel 'Julez' J Smith Jr.

Matthew had written alongside the throwback snap: "I love this picture. "It was Christmas Eve, and Solange and Beyoncé were both decorating the tree. At that age, something as simple as putting up an ornament on a tree can feel like the biggest thing the world.

"And, it was to both of them! They were having so much fun while laughing, jumping around, celebrating the season and obviously listening to their favorite music. "What I love most about this very moment is the sheer love, determination, and confidence that Beyoncé has in her eyes while looking at Solange.

© YouTube Copy and paste! Another childhood video of Beyonce performing had fans thinking they were watching a clip of Blue Ivy instead

"It's almost as if Solange was about to place the ornament on a higher part of the tree than she was used to, or maybe it was a very special ornament to her. And, it's like Beyoncé is looking at her and saying "go for it." Solange has been going for it in life ever since and has never stopped.

"I hope this season you are surrounded by those who love, cherish and believe in you. And, if not, I hope you see enough value in yourself to love, cherish and believe in who you are and what you're capable of achieving in life. "Happy Holidays to all of you."

© Instagram/Beyonce Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are incredibly close

The Knowles family had a wonderful Christmas, and looked to have all attended the Kardashians' famous Christmas Eve party. In footage shared on Instagram, Blue Ivy can be spotted in the background in a video shared by the gossip TikTok page Kardashvideo, where a young girl was seen dancing and singing to the camera at the event hosted by Kim Kardashian, 43.

It's likely that Blue was also joined by her grandmother, Tina Knowles, who has a close relationship with Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner. Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, meanwhile, is close with Jay-Z's family, and even attended his mom, Gloria Carter's wedding to Roxanne Wiltshir earlier this year.

© Kevin Mazur Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy on stage

The Kardashians were also out in full force to attend Beyoncé's LA concert back in September, which happened to fall on the star's birthday.

Kim, Kris and Khloe Kardashian were there to enjoy the celebratory night, along with North and 11-year-old Penelope Disick, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick.

