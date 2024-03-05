Congratulations are in order for Brendan Hunt and his fiancée Shannon Nelson following the birth of their second child.

The Ted Lasso star and co-creator, 51, welcomed a beautiful baby boy on March 1, three days earlier than his due date.

Introducing his new bundle of joy on Instagram, Brendan shared the adorable moniker he and Shannon gave their son, alongside a carousel of photos from his birth.

"We were supposed to go to @cedarssinai today to have a baby. Instead, we got home today, because our fourth family member felt like rolling up three days early," he began.

"Say hello to Archibald Felix Nelson Hunt (Archie will do), born Friday March 1st, coming in at 9+lbs. He's in perfect health, and his weary hero of a mother @snoopshann is recovering peacefully."

He continued: "He looks just like his brother; not sure about hair color yet tho. He's met his bro and his grandmother and he's even watched his first Arsenal game.

"He's beautiful and perfect and we are in love. I don't know if he's our George (youngest Beatle) or our Ringo (last Beatle to join) but we are now a Fabulous Foursome and ready to rock forever."

He concluded: "And as you can see in the last pic, he also looks a little like his dad," referring to a photo of Archie with a beard photoshopped onto his face.

Shannon shared the same photos on her Instagram, adding: "We were all scheduled to report in to Cedars this morning to meet our little guy. Friday afternoon he decided he wanted to make the rules and meet us first.

"Meet Archie Felix Nelson Hunt. Born roaring on Friday 3/1/24 at 11:06pm. 9lbs 3.4oz and 21 inches long (my torso wasn't mad at the early reprieve. Thanks buddy.)"

She added: "Your mom and dad, big brother Seanie and Lucy are so completely in love and so lucky you decided to join us so our family hugs will only be stronger. I love you my sweet baby."

The photos featured several of their baby boy sleeping soundly shortly after his birth, Brendan and Shannon proudly holding their new son, and one of their eldest son, Sean, and his grandmother doting on the newborn.

The couple have been together for years and got engaged in June, with Brendan proposing to his longtime love with a rectangle-shaped diamond ring.

"The majestic @snoopshann, so rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here in the act of saying 'yes,'" he captioned a photo of the couple moments after his proposal.

Wedding planning took a backseat, however, after they discovered Shannon was pregnant.

"Shannon has decided she basically doesn't want to have any wedding pictures of her while she's pregnant," Brendan told US Weekly in September.

"We've both been married before, so we're not full of wonder of what's it going to be like," he added. "We wanted to do it properly, so we'll take our time. But it probably won't be until kid No. 2 is here."

