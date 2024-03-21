Rebecca Romijn's daughter, 15, is growing up so fast in beautiful 'date night' photo

Rebecca Romijn and her husband Jerry O'Connell love spending time with their twin daughters Charlie and Dolly, 15.

The X-Men star actress, 51, and The Talk star, 50, prefer to keep their children away from the spotlight – but on occasion, they will share glimpses into their private life.

Earlier this week, Jerry did just that and posted a beautiful snapshot of Charlie enjoying a father-daughter date – and his followers were blown away by how fast she has grown.

© Getty Rebecca and Jerry share twin daughters

The sweet image only featured Charlie, sitting on a couch wearing a Calabasas volleyball sweater with her hair pulled back into a low ponytail.

Jerry simply captioned the image: "Date Night!" and fans flocked to the comment section to marvel over her changing appearance.

"Date night?? Omg, wasn't she just 6yo last week?? Man they grow fast..." one replied.

A second said: "Wow she's so beautiful and looks so grown up." A third added: "Dang. Your twins are so grown!!!!! Gorgeous like her parents."

© Instagram Charlie and her sister are growing up so fast

Jerry previously admitted he found it "interesting being the father of girls" because he's "never had sisters" but he adores being a girl dad.

"It's just so cute having girls," he told People in 2016. "My relationship with them, just having little girls, and I can't speak from experience because I only have girls but, I just think I like girls more than I like boys. So terrible to say!"

As they've gotten a little older, it appears that Charlie and Dolly now enjoy spending quality time with their parents, as Jerry previously admitted that around the age of 11, they didn't want to be seen with him.

© Instagram Jerry and Rebecca's daughters look just like their parents

"Normally, this is the age — I know, because I'm sort of experiencing it — where they want me to drop them off at school two blocks away so their friends don't see me," he said in 2020.

"They want to be dropped off at the mall and hang out there for four hours, but they don't want their friends to see me when I pick them up."

It seems their relationship changed during the COVID-19 lockdown, as Jerry and Rebecca got to spend more time with their daughters as their Hollywood careers came to a halt.

© Instagram Dolly and Charlie now love spending time with their parents

Speaking to People, he said that he "will never get this time with them ever again," and added: "I almost feel like, just because the age that they are, I'm getting a free extra year with them."

Rebecca and Jerry first met in 2004 at a Maxim Hot 100 pool party in Las Vegas, and despite Rebecca still being married to actor John Stamos, they connected instantly.

"I talked to her the whole party. We clicked. We clicked the first time we met," he told People in 2017.

© Getty Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell married in 2007

"Obviously, she was married, and I know shenanigans go on, but no shenanigans happened. But we clicked. Day one, we clicked."

Rebecca and John split in August 2004. Soon after, she and Jerry began a relationship. He proposed in his parents’ apartment in September 2005, and two years later, they married in a beautiful ceremony in California.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.