Kris Jenner is a doting grandmother as she takes grandkids Dream and True on family outing with daughter Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner embraced her role as a doting grandmother with heartwarming enthusiasm this past Saturday, orchestrating a delightful family outing to the Hollywood Pantages Theater in Los Angeles.

The occasion? A festive viewing of the classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" musical, a cherished Christmas story.

Taking to Instagram, Kris, 68, shared snapshots from the memorable evening, which included her daughter Khloe Kardashian and grandchildren Dream, seven, and True, five, along with one of their friends.

One particularly charming photo featured Kris playfully blowing an air kiss to the Grinch, while Dream, True, and their friend beamed at the camera.

The holiday spirit was unmistakable, with Kris looking effortlessly chic in one of her signature black suits, complemented by gold earrings and flawlessly applied makeup.

© Instagram Kris Jenner with her grandchildren and a friend

"The Grinch is one my favorite Christmas stories," Kris confessed, "and it was magical to see the live show with the kids. The performances were so amazing!"

Khloe, 39, also captured these moments on her Instagram Stories, expressing her delight. "The cutest ever!!!!! We took the kiddos to the Pantages Theater to see 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas' the musical and it was so incredibly cute! What a beautiful memory," she shared.

© Instagram Amari Thompson and Khloe Kardashian with True Thompson, Dream Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Khloe mirrored her mother's style, opting for an all-black ensemble, including a chic oversized leather jacket, with her blonde hair styled in sleek layers and makeup featuring a subtle pink lip.

The children, too, were dressed for the occasion, adding a youthful charm to the night. True was cozy in a black sweater adorned with a white graphic design, her curly hair styled in a playful half ponytail.

© @krisjenner Instagram Kris Jenner loves her grandkids

Dream was the picture of sweetness in a bright pink sweater and matching skirt, completed with black and white animal print ankle boots with pink laces.

Their friend was equally adorable, dressed in a red sweater with a white collar and a festive reindeer print skirt, paired with matching socks, white tights, and beige ankle boots.

© @khloekardashian Instagram Dream pictured with baby Tatum

It goes without saying that Dream is close with her cousins, just as her father Rob is perhaps closest with sister Khloe of all his siblings. Dream was pictured messing around with True in particular to show that their bond was practically sister-like.

Fans couldn’t help but remark on their closeness too, as one fan mentioned: “Dream and True in the next ten years … ‘but we grew up as sisters’” with a cry emoji to show how cute the photo was.

