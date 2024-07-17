Taylor Kinney's stunning mom turns heads in photos with Chicago Fire star

Good looks run in the Kinney household as Taylor's mom proves!

The Chicago Fire actor has a close bond with his mother, Pamela Heisler, and when she's accompanied him as his red carpet date, she's almost eclipsed her handsome son.

Not only has she gifted him life, but also his piercing blue eyes.

Who is Taylor's mom?

Pamela is a dental hygienist who was born and raised in Pennsylvania where she also brought up Taylor and his siblings.

Her dedication to her family has always been unwavering and was further highlighted after she became a single mother and separated from the father of her children.

Taylor has spoken about Pamela's support in past interviews and says she's been a huge influence on his approach to life and his career and branded her "my rock."

Raising 4 boys

Pamela is a mom to Taylor, Adam, Trent and their late brother Sean.

Pamela worked numerous jobs to make ends meet when they were kids and it didn't go without recognition.

When Taylor was dating Lady Gaga, he was asked what he loved about his girlfriend and he made reference to Pamela.

"She works incredibly hard and is very strong and inspirational like Mom, with a great work ethic."

Taylor said he enjoyed his upbringing, branding himself "a country boy" who grew up playing in the woods, riding dirt bikes and playing sport.

She loved Lady Gaga

While Taylor is now happily married to model Ashley Cruger, when Gaga was his leading lady, Pamela more than approved.

On her first meeting with the singer — who was engaged to Taylor — she told Entertainment Tonight. "My mother had just passed away and [Gaga] came, and she was just the sweetest thing that ever was.

"She came, and she was a sweetheart. I loved her from the moment I met her."

Pamela's hopes for grandkids

Taylor hopes to have a family one day and told E News!: "I do want to give mom grandchildren, of course. I think I'd be a good dad, it would be a pleasure."

At the time, he added: "My mom wants me to get married, and have children of course."

Family tragedy

They Kinney family have also suffered heartbreak. Taylor's dad, Daniel Kinney, died suddenly "surrounded by family" at the age of 71 in 2021.

He was a successful career banker and competitive golfer too.

His death came several years after his son, Sean — who went by his middle name Ryan — died at 17 years old.

Although his obituary revealed no specific cause of death, a letter from one of Ryan's close friends, Hannah, affirms that he died from an accidental overdose. According to Hannah, Ryan was suffering from a depression "nobody knew about."