Snoop Dogg makes head-turning fashion statement while in Paris

Snoop Dogg is embracing his role as special correspondent for the 2024 Olympics in Paris with a classic Parisian look – a beret.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper looked cool and calm as he took in the Judo events on Thursday August 1at the Champ-de-Mars Arena rocking the red, white and blue with a Team US tee, a personalized Olympics bomber jacket and the navy blue beret. He was joined by NBC's Lester Holt as he commentated on the judo matches for Peacock.

© DeFodi Images Snoop looks on during Day 6 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Champ-de-Mars Arena

On Friday August 2 he also rocked a white beret for an appearance on The Today Show, where he was joined by good friend Martha Stewart; Martha will be helping Snoop commentate on the Dressage Grand Prix.

Snoop's commentary has become a viral sensation after 2020 equestrian commentary at the Tokyo games, and it came as no surprise that Peacock asked him back.

© DeFodi Images Snoop watches the Judo Women -78 kg kg Repechage contest

"I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness," the 54-year-old said in a statement.

"We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?"

"Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics," Peacock said.

"That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our special correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show."

As well as sitting in on events and offering his unique commentary, Snoop has also been exploring Paris for NBC News, and giving fans an inside look into the Olympic village where athletes from all delegations stay.

Snoop also carried the Olympic torch through the streets of Saint-Denis — a suburb of Paris where the Olympic Stadium and the Aquatics Centre are located.