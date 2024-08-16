Meet Marc Anthony's 7 children, including twins with Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony became a father for the seventh time in 2023, when wife Nadia Ferreira welcomed their son Marco in June. The American singer, born to Puerto Rican parents and the best-selling salsa artist of all time, is also father to six other children, however, from 30-year-old daughter Arianna down to Marco, one.

Marc, 55, has a busy career traveling the globe, and in the past he has been open about parenting regrets, sharing that he often wonders what his relationship with the children would be like if he had made different choices.

© Instagram Marc Anthony with his six eldest children

"It's the one thing that just tugs at me going and — that's the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder if it was all worth it. Was it worth it?" he told CBS Mornings in 2016.

Here is all you need to know about his children, and their relationship with their father, here…

Arianna Muniz

© Alexander Tamargo Marc Anthony (R) and daughter Ariana arrive at Marc Anthony's 43rd birthday party in 2011

Marc's children take his real last name (his birth name is Marco Anthony Muniz).

Arianna is his eldest, and he welcomed her with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosada, a police officer. The pair began dating when Debbie was 23, and Marc, 24, and they welcomed Arianna in 1994.

Arianna has chosen to live a very private life, and she is not on social media and rarely appears with her father at events. She turned 30 in June 2024.

Alex 'Chase' Muniz, 28​​​​

Marc Anthony's son Chase (in the red hat) hangs out with his dad in 2022

Marc and Debbie adopted Chase in 1995. Now 28, Chase has also stayed out of the spotlight, but in 2022 was captured on a video by artist Ricky Montaner, as Marc, Chase and Nadia spent time together with friends, listening to Ricky's new music.

He was also in attendance at Marc's 2023 wedding to Nadia.

Cristian Muñiz, 23

Following his split from Debbie, Marc dated Dominican-American actress Claudette Lali but then met and fell in love with Miss Universe, Dayanara Torres.

They wed on May 9, 2000, in Las Vegas and in 2001 welcomed their son. Known as Cris, the 23-year-old is dating actor Kylie Marco. "In any galaxy I’d choose you always, te amo," he recently captioned a sweet snap of the pair.

© Cris Muniz Cris Muniz with girlfriend Kylie Marco

Cris also appears often on his mom's social media pages.

"We have the best Mother and Son relationship I know," she told fans in 2020. "Maybe it's that we are so similar in our way of being, calm, we like the same things, we love the same movies, the same sense of humor, we draw to disconnect.... Seeing him move to NY for his new College life makes my heart swell with pride."

He graduated in 2023 from Parsons School of Design, and Marc, Dayanara and his brother Ryan were all in attendance.

© Marc Anthony, Ryan Muniz, Marc Anthony, Cris Muniz, and mom Dayanara Torres in 2023

Ryan Muniz, 21

Ryan was Dayanara and Marc's second son, and was raised in LA. He has a small social media presence but hasn't posted since 2023. Mom Dayanara, however, shared a snap of her and Ryan with Cris in April, thanking her boys for "wrapping" her in love.

"Nothing makes me HAPPIER than having my kids close to me," she wrote. "Thank you for wrapping me with so much love this very important week."

Emme Muniz, 16

Marc welcomed Emme in 2008 with then-wife Jennifer Lopez; Emme is a twin with brother Max.

Jennifer and Marc often use gender neutral pronouns when referring to Emme, who has shown off their own musical talents, appearing onstage to perform with mom Jennifer, including at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show.

© Instagram Jennifer with Emme, 16

Emme is going into their junior year of high school but they are already a New York Times bestselling author at the impressive age of 13, after releasing the picture book Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day.

It is unclear if Emme is close to their half-siblings but they have become close to step-siblings, Violet. Fin and Samuel, who are Ben Affleck's children.

© Jeff Kravitz Emme Muniz and Jennifer Lopez perform onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Maximillian 'Max' Muniz, 16

Max has remained out of the spotlight for most of his life, although has appeared in mom Jennifer's social media posts.

She also revealed that in 2020, following the death of George Floyd, it was Max who urged his mom and her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez to attend protests and use their platforms to promote the Black Lives Matter movement.

© Instagram Max (right) celebrates his birthday with Emme and mom Jennifer

Jennifer told Elle: "He wanted me to make sure I realized that I had power and that I should use it, and I thought that was very insightful. It was one of those parenting moments when you’re like, Oh, maybe I’m raising a conscientious, kind, loving kid here."

Marco Muniz, one

© Nadia Ferreira Nadia Ferreira and son Marco

Marc and his wife, Nadia, welcomed their first child together on June 12, 2023.

"God's timing is always perfect. Happy Father’s Day," they captioned a black and white photo of the singer holding his newborn.

However, his name was not revealed until June 2024 on his first birthday.

"Today marks one year since you came into the world, to teach me so many things... one of them being the greatest love that exists," Nadia wrote. "There’s no way to explain the infinite love I feel for you and the excitement of watching you grow and teaching you new things every day."

