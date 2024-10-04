Cher's son Chaz Bono steals the spotlight in adorable family moment

Cher proved she's a super supportive mother on Thursday, attending the premiere of her son Chaz Bono's latest release, Little Bites.

Perfect for Halloween month, the horror flick is super gory, but Cher showed no sign of being spooked as she walked the red carpet with her 55-year-old son, who plays Paul in the movie.

Cher donned a rock chick look for her outing, wearing a sheer and strappy striped black top with a fashion-forward oversized white jacket on top, complete with safety pins for a punky look.

© Amy Graves Chaz Bono and Cher are rarely seen together

For another grunge element, the Mamma Mia star wrapped several studded belts around her hips and wore knee-high leather boots to complete the look. The singer embraced fellow musician Taylor Swift, adding a twisting snake ring to her finger.

Chaz went for a more formal look, opting to wear a powder blue blazer, paired with smart grey suit trousers and shiny leather brogues.

As the mother-son duo met on the red carpet, they embraced one another with open arms, clearly delighted to be together for the special occasion.

Supportive mother

Cher is always supportive of her oldest son, who she welcomed with her ex-husband, singer and politician Sonny Bono. Chaz was assigned female at birth and initially came out as a lesbian woman in 1995.

In 2008, Chaz came out as transgender and began transitioning, with a documentary film on the process, Becoming Chaz, released in 2011.

Cher has been by her son's side throughout, becoming involved in in LGBTQ+ activism to support him.

Cher admitted that she initially struggled with her son's decision to transition, before growing to accept it.

In an interview with Christine Amanpour in 2020, the Believe singer explained: "It wasn't easy. I remember calling, and the old message — the old Chaz message was on the phone — and that was very difficult. But then you have one child, but you don't really lose them — they just are in a different shape."

She added: "Chaz is so happy, so unbelievably happy, and I don't know what the people's problems are. They're fearful, and they just don't understand how to react to it."