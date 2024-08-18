Christina Hall's daughter, 13, unveils joint hair transformation with famous mom — see photo

Christina Hall is prioritizing spending as much quality time as possible with her family.

The HGTV star is currently in the middle of a divorce from Josh Hall, almost three years after they tied the knot in October 2021.

Despite the emotional turmoil however, she hasn't shied away from the public eye, sharing details of weekend getaways with her friends, statements against her estranged ex, plus heartfelt glimpses into time at home with her kids, and her latest features her mini-me daughter Taylor.

Christina is a doting mom to three kids; she shares Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, plus Hudson, four, with her second husband Ant Anstead.

Over the weekend, Christina took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of what she and Taylor got up to: hair transformations!

The lookalike mother-daughter duo spent the day at Lush Locks salon in Anaheim, where Christina revamped her icy platinum blonde hair with some extensions, while Taylor amped up her golden blonde locks with some partial highlights.

After the ladies' hair transformation was shared on both Christina and the salon's Instagram pages, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with plenty of compliments.

"Taylor has grown up to be a beautiful young lady, where did time go???" one wondered, as others followed suit with: "Have loved watching her grow into such a beautiful young woman through your HGTV life! She's your twin!" and: "Y'all are so gorgeous. I can't get over how grown she looks!" as well as: "Can't believe how grown up Taylor is."

Amid her divorce from Josh, Christina has been especially grateful for her relationship with her daughter. Earlier this month, she also took to Instagram and posted a stunning portrait that had fans seeing double, of her and her teenage mini-me looking as tall as her as they posed in matching black tops and skinny jeans, plus of course with their matching blonde hair.

"My beautiful girl," she first wrote in her caption, adding: "I adore you and your teenage era. You make me laugh more than anyone." Taylor's 14th birthday is in September.

She further gushed: "We have an unbreakable bond that only gets stronger. I love watching you continue to flourish and I love growing stronger together."

"Thank you for always communicating with me and I'll always protect you and have your back," Christina concluded.