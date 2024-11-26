Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son James celebrates incredible first as he follows in parent's footsteps

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's eldest son, James Wilkie Broderick, is officially following in the footsteps of his iconic parents, making his acting debut in an upcoming episode of Elsbeth.

The 22-year-old is set to share the screen with his Tony-winning father in what promises to be a gripping episode of the anthology crime series. CBS announced the exciting news on Monday, marking the first time Matthew and James Wilkie will act together on screen.

The episode, slated for a 2025 air date, delves into the cutthroat world of college admissions. Matthew, 62, will play Lawrence Grey, a wealthy and morally dubious prep school consultant who will stop at nothing to get Manhattan's elite children into Ivy League schools—even if it means resorting to murder.

Meanwhile, James Wilkie will take on the role of Carl, a suave 'success trainer' at Grey's consulting firm, Outmatch Educational Consulting, where he helps the children of the super-rich secure their coveted spots at top universities.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City, Elsbeth has built a reputation for its star-studded guest appearances, including the likes of Nathan Lane, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Vanessa Williams, Eric McCormack, and Laurie Metcalf.

A spinoff of the critically acclaimed The Good Wife, the series stars Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, a quirky former attorney turned unconventional crime solver who assists the NYPD in cracking complex cases.

James Wilkie, currently a senior at Brown University majoring in classics and acting, is no stranger to the screen.

Earlier this year, he landed a brief role in the Apple TV series Lady in the Lake, starring Natalie Portman. His parents couldn’t be prouder as he begins to carve out his own path in the entertainment world, one that seems destined given the legacy of his talented family.

Sarah Jessica, 59, and Matthew, who also share 15-year-old twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, are known for keeping their family life relatively private.

However, James Wilkie has occasionally offered fans a glimpse into their world through his social media. This past summer, he delighted followers with photos from the family's trip to the 2024 Paris Olympics, showcasing their close bond and love for adventure.

In one of the snaps, James is seen posing with his twin sisters, Tabitha and Marion, in front of the Olympic stadium. Another heartwarming photo features the entire family, with Sarah Jessica and Matthew flanking their three children in a cheerful group shot.

The vacation even included a star-studded moment as the Sex and the City actress and her husband were spotted mingling with none other than Tom Cruise. The trio was seen enjoying the picturesque views of Paris, standing on a bridge seemingly ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

Sarah Jessica and Matthew, who have been married since 1997, have always been supportive of their children's interests while maintaining a grounded family life.

The And Just Like That actress once spoke about how they strive to give their kids as normal a childhood as possible despite their Hollywood fame.

Sarah Jessica, meanwhile, has been busy filming the third season of HBO Max's And Just Like That, the much-anticipated continuation of her Sex and the City legacy.