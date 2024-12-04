Pink's sky-high Christmas tree at $12m mansion is bursting with color

Pink and her husband, Carey Hart, are fortunate to live in an enormous home in the luxury area of Santa Barbara, estimated to be worth around the $12 million mark, so when it comes to decorating their pad for the holiday season, they ample space to go all out.

And it seems the 'So What' hitmaker and her family do just that as shown in one photo Pink shared previously in which their sky-high Christmas tree was on full display.

The festive snap was shared on Instagram and sees Pink lying beside her eldest child, Willow on their living room floor nestled next to the tree, looking more than pleased with the finished result.

Pink's festive transformation at $12m is as colorful as she is

The Christmas tree stood proudly in the background while reaching all the way to the ceiling. It was literally bursting with color and light, with an array of festive decorations scattered across including candy canes, light-up Santa figurines, angles, stars and beautiful baubles.

Underneath the tree, Pink has placed a purple blanket, no doubt there to catch any falling needles and where she can place gifts for the whole family.

Elsewhere in the lounge, the room has a bright feature wall with vibrant green paisley wallpaper. The wallpaper is contrasted with an adjacent wall painted red with some artwork, and pretty hanging chandelier lights.

We've not yet seen what festive décor Pink and Carey have opted for this year, but we're looking forward to finding out.

The superstar and her husband moved into their home in 2013 and the massive property is surrounded by 18 acres of vineyards.

The couple were said to be inspired to buy the property after realising their love for the business of wine-making. Pink and Carey have since created their own label called Two Wolves.

The award-winning performer explained previously how they had put their all into making their house a home after moving in.

She told the Independent of their brightly decorated abode: "It looks like Dr. Seuss threw up. All in all, this is the best that this property has looked since we got here. We've put a lot of heart and soul into this place."

Pink and Carey's 'Dr Suess-style' home

It's not just the inside that is vibrant. The exterior of their property is so colorful. Sharing a series of photos on her Instagram to mark the upcoming spooky season, the musician revealed her home and its bright blue exterior in all its glory.

The outer material appears to be a combination of blue wooden panels and lighter blue brickwork resembling something out of a pretty picture book.

Overlooking the lawn, the home also has a large, idyllic veranda.

The raised patio area has a swing bench, hanging flower baskets and steps leading up to the front door, making the home extremely attractive and inviting.