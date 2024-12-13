Hilary Duff read her daughter's diary and made a surprising discovery

Any parent knows the struggle when their children don't get along, and it looks like Hilary Duff had that realization this week, when she read her eldest daughter's diary.

Hilary is mom to four children – son Luca, 12, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, and daughters Banks, six, three-year-old Mae, and Townes, seven months with Matthew Koma – and had a big surprise when she opened Banks' journal to discover that Banks had an issue with Mae.

"Ma sistr is the wrost sumtigs (my sister is the worst sometimes)," Banks had adorably written in blue ink in large letters.

© Hilary Duff Hilary shares picture of daughter Banks' journal

"Poor Mae getting dogged in Banks diary," Hilary captioned the Story, alongside a picture of the page – and then jokingly added: "Yes I read it."

Hilary welcomed her youngest in May, and although Banks appears to have her issues with Mae, she is clearly in love with Townes, as revealed in a sweet video Hilary posted in early August.

© Hilary Duff Hilary's daughter Banks appears to have an issue with her sister

The six-year-old was caught on camera cradling her sister, and exclaiming how she wanted to put "my baby" into a share box to take into school and show her friends.

"Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!" Hilary captioned her birth announcement.

"I have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."

© Hilary Duff Hilary is now a mom to four

The singer-songwriter and DJ shared his own version of the announcement with a hilarious statement that read: "My literal warrior goddess of a wife gave birth to our beautiful Townes Meadow Bair at home on 5/3/24."

"She's happy, healthy, chunky and looks like nobody in our genetic pool so if anyone knows of @hilaryduff's whereabouts roughly 9 months ago to date, please reach out for a cash reward."

Hilary and Matthew, a music producer, began dating in 2017, after they'd worked together on her 2015 album Breathe In. Breathe Out.

In 2019, they announced their engagement after welcoming Banks and tied the knot the same year.