Jennifer Love Hewitt makes surprising revelation about youngest son, 3

Jennifer Love Hewitt's new Christmas film will drop on Lifetime on December 14, and her three children will all appear on screen, with her two sons making their acting debuts.

But Aidan, three, almost never appeared, with Jennifer realizing last minute she needed to include him to "save him a lifetime of therapy appointments".

"Here's the funny part, the two big kids are in the movie a couple of times, and then I realized on the last day of filming that we did not put the baby in the movie," Jennifer told Jennifer Hudson on her talk show on December 10. Watch the moment below:

Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals how her son was almost left out of her film

"I got this flash of him being 30, the movie running 125 times and him being in therapy saying, 'My family left me out of the family Christmas movie.' So I said, 'we got him a work permit for it,' and we threw him in the snow scene there for five seconds, and he was so happy."

Daughter Autumn, 11, and son Atticus, nine, also appear, and Jennifer shared how her tween girl was so excited, asking if she would get to be on the movie poster.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay in The Holiday Junkie

The Holiday Junkie will follow a decorating and planning service company run by Andie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and her mother Mimi. After Mimi passes away, Andie is forced to face her first Christmas without her mother and carry The Holiday Junkie torch on her own, all while perhaps also finding love.

It is in honor of Jennifer's mother's death in 2022, and it also stars Jennifer's real-life husband Brian Hallisay.

© Penguin House Jennifer Love Hewitt's children appear on the cover of her memoir

Jennifer has starred alongside Brian before, both in 9-1-1 when he played his character Maddie's abusive ex-husband and in The Client List.

Autumn has previously appeared on TV with her parents, as she had a small role in the ABC drama 9-1-1 playing her mom's on-screen daughter, Genevieve, who only existed in Evan 'Buck' Buckley's coma dream world.

It's a busy season for known-holiday lover Jennifer as she will also release her memoir Inheriting Magic.

Watch the trailer for The Holiday Junkie

"I felt healed enough from losing my mom to finally be able to write about it," she explained earlier in the year.

"I also have seen how creating little bits of magic for my kids and friends makes our memories and everyday lives special. I wanted to honor my mom and how much being a mom means to me and this felt like the best way."