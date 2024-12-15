Emily Andre unveils magical Christmas home transformation in video with rarely-seen children

Emily Andre delighted fans at the weekend when she unveiled her seriously festive Christmas home transformation.

Taking to Instagram, the NHS doctor uploaded a wholesome clip of her family welcoming Father Christmas into their home. For the festive season, Emily and her clan had transformed their property into a magical winter wonderland.

Twinkling lights sparkled above the front door while a giant garland peppered with bells and flowers glided down their banister. Their majestic hallway was made all the more magical thanks to the arrival of Santa who could be seen handing out presents and playing an array of musical instruments.

© Instagram Emily Andre with her two children, Theo and Amelia

In the clip, Emily shared a rare glimpse of her three children Amelia, ten, Theo, eight, and baby Arabella whom they welcomed in April. For the special occasion, the sibling trio looked adorable dressed in matching pyjamas adorned with snowflakes, reindeer and fir trees.

"It's fair to say we are feeling the magic of Christmas in our house," Emily noted in her caption.

"The kids were very lucky and got to see Santa before the big day arrives, and their little faces were lit with excitement, even Belle loved it (especially his shoes). Thank you @spacenk for the lovely visit!"

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages. One wrote: "This is amazing, definitely looking a bit like Christmas," while a second noted: "Magical! This has really got me in the Christmas spirit," and a third added: "Beautiful memories made."

© Getty Images Emily and Peter tied the knot in 2015

Loved-up couple Peter and Emily live in a gorgeous family home in Surrey. Their property is a tranquil haven decked out with beautiful interiors, a home gym, a recording studio and a cinema room. Take a look in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Emily Andre shows off her incredible home gym

For Peter, 51, the kitchen is nonetheless the heart of their home. During an interview with House Beautiful in 2023, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker revealed: "Being brought up in a Mediterranean household, the main part of the home is always your kitchen. You want to design it how you like because that's where you're hanging out.

© Instagram Peter bonding with baby Arabella

"We've got an island in the middle so that's where everyone sits around — we all sit and talk. When I'm cooking, the kids might be doing their homework, but they're in front of me. It's all open-plan, which I love."

© Instagram Their family home features beautiful interiors

Musing on his happy place, he explained how he prioritises family time over sessions in the gym or recording studio. "But now the fun stuff is getting in my trackies, sitting on the sofa with my feet up, having tea and biscuits, and watching Netflix," he admitted. "That's my happy place with all the family around."